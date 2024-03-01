Striking new satellite images show Indonesia's new jungle capital taking shape

Striking NASA images capture the birth of Indonesia's new city in the jungles of Borneo, as the country seeks to relocate its sinking capital.

Satellite images from April 2022 and February 2024 show a network of new roads across the landscape and construction of buildings in East Kalimantan, where Indonesia is creating its new capital, Nusantara.

from NASA Earth Observatory shared images taken by the Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2) on the Landsat 9 and OLI on Landsat 8, as part of its Image of the Day series for February 23. They highlight the progress made by outgoing President Joko Widodo with his ambitious plan to move the Indonesian capital as well as the environmental impact of construction in Borneo.

One of the factors behind this decision is the fact that Jakarta, the current capital of Indonesia on the island of Java, is sinking below sea level. A 2011 study published in the review Natural hazards found that Jakarta was generally sinking at a rate of between 0.4 and 6 inches (1 and 15 centimeters) per year, with some areas sagging as much as 11 inches (28 cm) per year. This constant decline and sea ​​level rise due to climate change, the future of the city is threatened.

Co-author of the study Here Andreas researcher at the Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia who studies land subsidence in Jakarta, told BBC News in 2018, parts of the city will be underwater by 2050.

“The risk of Jakarta being overwhelmed is no laughing matter,” Andreas said. “If we look at our models, by 2050, about 95 percent of North Jakarta will be submerged.”

Nusantara in April 2022. Captured by OLI-2 on Landsat 9. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the US Geological Survey.)

There is evidence that the sinking of Jakarta was caused by excessive extraction of groundwater. Jakarta relies on groundwater from underground aquifers, and as the water table drops, the land above it sinks, the study said.

The city is also densely populated and suffers from overcrowding, traffic congestion, dangerous air pollution and a shortage of clean water, according to NASA. Widodo predicted that Indonesia's new capital in Borneo would be completely different.

Nusantara will be a sustainable city powered by renewable energy, according to the the city website which also specifies that residential and commercial buildings will be constructed using “strict and environmentally friendly construction methods”.

Borneo is the third largest non-continental island in the world and much less populated than Java. The island is divided between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. But Kalimantan – part of Indonesia – makes up most of the land, and there's enough room to build a whole new modern metropolis from scratch. But there is also a lot of nature.

Borneo is a biodiversity hotspot that is home to rich ecosystems and many unique species, which could be threatened by new development, even if the city eventually becomes sustainable. Building a city produces emissions and requires supporting infrastructure that extends beyond its borders.

Mongabay, a nonprofit news site devoted to environmental science and conservation, reported that the city's construction led to the mangrove clearing habitats and forest areas of high conservation value as well as conflicts with indigenous communities and the risk of human displacement.

Myrna Asnawati Safitri, deputy for environment and natural resources at the Nusantara capital authority, pushed back on some of these concerns in a 2023 interview with Mongabay, saying development will not sacrifice the environment .

“If you ask me, I say no, because firstly, the regulatory framework and the development plan clearly indicate that the construction of the new capital aims to rehabilitate the environment of the site which has already been damaged,” Safitri said.

Much of the city is built on expiring logging concessions and settlements, and the government wants reforest drylands around the new capital.

The New York Times reported in May 2023 that Widodo had succeeded in reducing the destruction of Indonesia's rainforest for palm oil. However, local leaders have the autonomy to continue natural resource extraction, and coal mines are present in the province surrounding the new capital, the Times report notes.

“Indonesia is known for having good laws but poorly enforced,” Eka Permanasari , associate professor of urban design at Monash University, Indonesia, told the Times. “It is possible that Nusantara will be a benchmark for future cities, but it depends on what is implemented on the ground, on paper.”