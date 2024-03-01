Donald Trump's stolen court records will be released on February 29, hackers say





LockBit ransomware group threatens to release Fulton County Trump files.

The LockBit ransomware group is threatening to release Fulton County court documents related to the Donald Trump case unless an undisclosed ransom payment is made today, February 29.

A rambling statement released by Russian-speaking ransomware group LockBit claims that documents stolen from the Fulton County courthouse contain a lot of interesting information regarding Donald Trump's trial that could affect the upcoming US elections. Originally giving Fulton County until Saturday, March 2 to pay an undisclosed ransom amount, Business Insider reports that has now been moved up to today.

LockBit rebounds after FBI withdrawal

Just days after the high-profile takedown of the prolific criminal ransomware gang known as LockBit, the group appears to have already made a comeback. Operation Cronos, a joint venture between the FBI, Europol and the NCA, announced on February 20 that it had successfully taken control of LockBits' infrastructure and data.

In my report for Forbes, Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at cybersecurity training specialist KnowBe4, said: “We need to consider the resilience of these cybercriminal companies; history has shown us time and time again their ability to adapt, evolve and resurface in new forms. Malik was almost right, although no new form seems to have been adopted.

The criminal who runs the LockBit ransomware group, which goes by the name LockbitSupp, posted a lengthy and rambling statement on the dark web that appears to be an attempt to retaliate against law enforcement. In addition to threatening to attack the .gov sector more and more often, the criminal hacker suggests that the takedown was politically motivated rather than a simple law enforcement operation.

The FBI decided to hack now for one reason, LockbitSupp says, because it didn't want to release information from Fulton County. The documents allegedly stolen by LockBit in a ransomware attack on January 27 contain a lot of interesting stuff and Donald Trump's court cases that could affect the upcoming US elections, the statement continued. These documents would have already been released, while ransom negotiations were at a standstill, LockbitSupp explains, adding that without the election situation, the FBI would have continued to sit on my server waiting for leads to arrest me. and my associates.

LockbitSupp also took the opportunity to support Donald Trump for president: Personally, I will vote for Trump because the situation on the border with Mexico is some kind of nightmare, Biden should retire, he is a puppet.

I contacted Fulton County for a statement.

