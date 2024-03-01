Politics
At the time Jokowi and the ministers remained in IKN, AHY joined
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stay overnight in the National Capital Region (IKN) Nusantara, North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan Province.
The head of state spent the night after laying the first stone or revolutionary a number of banking infrastructures on Thursday (29/2/2024).
Quoted in the official press release from the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi left the cabin where he was spending the night to join the ministers who were meeting around 7:45 p.m. WITA.
Present were Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency Head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono.
Also present were Chairman of the President's Advisory Council Wiranto, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and IKN Development Curator Ridwan Kamil.
They chatted warmly while enjoying the dishes served, from barbecue to durian.
“Mr. (President) asked for fried rice and fried eggs. You also asked for palm sugar tea and coffee,” said Claudio, the President's cook.
The dinner was even warmer and more intimate with the accompaniment of music. Minister Basuki appeared playing the drums, alongside the TNI Commander who played the guitar.
Meanwhile, Minister Bahlil sang the song “Titip Rindu Buat Ayah” by Ebiet G. Ade which added warmth to the evening on Thursday.
President Jokowi and his ministers appeared to be enjoying the evening and relaxing after a day spent carrying out a number of work programs at the IKN.
Ridwan Kamil said that President Jokowi always looked very cheerful when he spent the night at IKN.
“What does that mean? The atmosphere, there is a spirit of optimism of seeing dreams come true, glampingIt's also in the middle of the forest, if there are a lot of trees the oxygen decreases, so it's more relaxing. “Accompanied by entertaining people too, there is Mr. Bahlil, there is Mr. Erick, I sometimes like to be funny too, it turns out that it costs a lot,” said Ridwan Kamil as reported in a press release from the Secretariat presidential.
“It’s true that managing a country is hard, but there have to be moments of relaxation. We often laugh out loud, it’s extraordinary. So I think it’s a historic event in my memory” , he said again.
Besides relaxing, the President and Ministers also had light discussions on the development of the IKN.
On Thursday, President Jokowi launched operations in the East Kalimantan town of Bontang by inaugurating an ammonium nitrate factory.
After that, Jokowi headed towards the IKN area and carried out revolutionary Offices of BNI Bank, Mandiri Bank and BRI Bank International Microfinance Center.
In addition, the Head of State and ministers also inspected the construction of the Presidential Palace in IKN as well as the land that will be used for the ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia.
|
