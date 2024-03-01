Coming this week on television and radio





EMPHASIZE: The Poetry Detective Vanessa Kisuule is interested in poems to help at the end of life, particularly those that offer comfort and others that speak to the deceased (3/3). Sunday 4:30 p.m., Radio 4 TELEVISION: Friday 1:45 p.m. (BBC1) Father Brown The priest is determined to unmask a mortal when someone is killed by a supposed vampire (9/10). Sunday 1:15 p.m. (BBC1) Songs of praise Canon Kate Bottley celebrates 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. 8 p.m. (BBC1) Call the midwife Sister Monica ruffles a few feathers and a mother of the year competition takes place in Poplar (8/8). 9 p.m. (BBC4) How the BBC started A documentary exploring the impartiality of the BBC, the 1926 general strike and how the grievances of the RC in Northern Ireland were ignored. Monday 8 p.m. (BBC1) Panorama: Trump: What’s next? Justin Webb and Marianna Spring examine the appeal of the US presidential candidate. Wednesday and Thursday 9 p.m. (C4) The rise and fall of Boris Johnson Featuring archival materials and interviews with friends and colleagues (1-2/4). Thursday 8:30 p.m. (ITV1) This evening: Britain Online: Who is being left behind? In an increasingly digital world, what will happen to the millions left behind? RADIO: Friday 11:30 a.m. (Worldwide service) Heart and soul Nastaran Tavakoli-Far discovers how the ancient tradition of iconography is brought to the 21st century. Sunday 8:10 a.m. (R4) Sunday worship Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8), two young women in the music industry choose their favorite verse from the Beatitudes and discuss the teachings of Jesus. 3 p.m. (R3) Choral Vespers A repeat of this week's live service from Winchester Cathedral. Monday 9:30 p.m. (R3) Compline From Corpus Christi, Leeds, sung by the senior girls and choristers of Leeds Cathedral Choir. 11 p.m. (R4) Lenten Discussions The rector of St Jamess, Piccadilly, Revd Lucy Winkett, discusses the human capacity for betrayal and how it can deepen faith (3/6). Tuesday 10 p.m. (R3) Free thought Shahidha Bari and her guests discuss a 1915 Women's Peace Congress in The Hague and hear stories linking women to war. Wednesday 4 p.m. (R3) Choral Vespers Live from the chapel of Kings College London. Thursday 8:05 p.m. (Worldwide service) Assignment Micky Bristow reports on the Chinese government's reforms to the education system in Tibet. Will they harm Tibetan language and culture?

