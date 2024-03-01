As Pakistan's newly elected Parliament meets, a look at the prime ministerial candidates | Political news





Islamabad, Pakistan Who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan?

That will be the big question as the country's Parliament meets on Thursday for the first time following the controversial Feb. 8 national elections marred by widespread allegations of rigging and manipulation of results.

The tense election resulted in a split verdict, with independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party winning 93 seats, followed by three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs . Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). scoring 75 and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) 54.

The PMLN and PPP are forming a coalition to form the government, with one of the PTI-backed lawmakers also joining Sharifs' party.

In the run-up to the vote, the PTI was stripped of its electoral symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating electoral laws, forcing its candidates to run as independents.

Deadlock on appointed members

The meeting of the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan's parliament, is convened on the last day of a three-week window during which a session of the house must be convened to begin the government formation process.

Of the 336 members of the National Assembly, 266 members are directly elected and 70 are appointed, with 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for representatives of religious minorities. Nominations are based on each political party's performance in the election.

A political party or alliance needs 169 seats in the National Assembly to come to power.

To secure their share of the reserved seats, 89 of the remaining 92 PTI-backed parliamentarians joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a small religious party. But the ECP is yet to decide on at least 10 reserved seats claimed by the SIC.

Meanwhile, the PMLN-PPP alliance has nominated Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate. Shehbaz served as prime minister for 16 months after Khan lost a parliamentary confidence vote in 2022.

Supported by four small parties and a few independents, the alliance claims more than 150 seats in the National Assembly.

The SIC group, meanwhile, has chosen PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the post of 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In the 77-year-old Muslim-majority republics, where the military enjoys immense political influence, no prime minister has completed his or her five-year term.

Nonetheless, here is a look at the two politicians vying to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif

Given these figures, Shehbaz, 72, should be elected prime minister.

He earned his reputation as an effective administrator during his three terms as chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province whose leadership is often seen as a stepping stone to federal power.

Shehbaz emerged from the shadow of his elder brother Nawaz in 2018 after the three-time prime minister was found guilty of corruption days before the 2018 elections won by Khan's PTI. Shehbaz took over the leadership of the PMLN in parliament and became the leader of the opposition.

In 2022, Shehbaz, aided by his allies and supported by the army, is said to have orchestrated the fall of Khan's government to succeed him as prime minister. Ironically, Khan himself was reportedly supported by the military in the 2018 elections.

Shehbaz Sharif [File: Rahat Dar/EPA]

Sharif's brief tenure as prime minister was turbulent as Pakistan lurched from one crisis to another, including the historic floods of 2022. Declared biblical in proportion, the deluge submerged nearly a third of the country, killing nearly 1,800 people and displacing millions from their homes. .

The estimated $30 billion in damage caused by the floods has worsened Pakistan's fledgling economy, bringing it to the brink of bankruptcy. An economic crisis was averted after Sharif managed to secure a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF deal is set to expire next month, with observers saying Shehbaz's biggest challenge if he becomes prime minister would be stabilizing the economy.

Salman Ghani, a Lahore-based analyst who has followed the PMLN for decades, says the only way for Shehbaz to succeed is to end political bitterness and extend an olive branch to the opposition.

If we need stability in the country and the maintenance of democracy, his first speech should show a conciliatory approach towards the opposition, he told Al Jazeera.

If he is sincere about the economy, then he must demonstrate the ability to speak to the opposition. Second, the country's entire political leadership should also find a way to sit down together, because otherwise there would always be a vacuum that would allow unelected forces to gain an advantage.

Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub Khan belongs to a political family and has served as a federal minister under different governments.

Omar's grandfather, Ayub Khan, was Pakistan's first military dictator who ruled the country with an iron fist for over a decade, from 1958 to 1969. His father Gohar Ayub Khan, who also served in the army, joined the PMLN after retirement and became the Speaker of Parliament. National Assembly in 1990.

Omar himself was a member of the PMLN before joining the PTI in 2018.

Omar Ayub Khan, right, speaking to reporters [File: Sohail Shahzad/EPA]

After the PTI lost power in 2022, Omar and hundreds of his party members faced massive state repression. A series of cases were filed against him and other PTI leaders, forcing him into hiding.

The crackdown forced many PTI leaders to leave the party, but Omar stayed and was soon named the party's general secretary. His perseverance in the face of adversity, some commentators say, is why Omar was named his bloc's candidate for prime minister.

Majid Nizami, another Lahore-based analyst, said Omar's appointment was due to his opposition to the establishment, a euphemism for the military.

In the half-century history of family politics, Omar Ayub is the first person to take such an overtly anti-establishment stance, although he and his family were seen in the past as decidedly pro-establishment, a Nizami told Al Jazeera.

Nizami added that if Omar fails to become prime minister, he could still emerge as a strong opposition leader and could pose a strong challenge to Shehbaz's government.

It seems unlikely he will become prime minister, but his service to the party has earned him recognition for the position and his experience, he said.

