Judge orders Trump removed from Illinois primary ballot





An Illinois state judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald J. Trump engaged in an insurrection and is ineligible to participate in the state's primary ballot. The decision creates uncertainty for the state's March election, in which early voting is already underway.

It also adds urgency to the U.S. Supreme Court providing a national response to questions raised about Mr. Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot in more than 30 states.

The judge, Tracie R. Porter of Cook County State Circuit Court, said the State Board of Elections erred in rejecting an attempt to impeach Mr. Trump and said that the board would remove Donald J. Trump from the general primary ballot. elections on March 19, 2024, or have any vote cast in its favor deleted.

But the ruling by Judge Porter, a Democrat, was stayed until Friday, meaning Mr. Trump can remain on the Illinois ballot at least until then. A Trump campaign spokesperson said the decision was unconstitutional and promised to appeal.

Today, an activist Democratic judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's board of elections and contradicted prior rulings in dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions, spokesman Steven Cheung said in a communicated.

Judge Porter's decision makes Illinois the most populous state where Mr. Trump has been found ineligible on constitutional grounds. Authorities in Colorado and Maine had previously declared him ineligible on similar grounds.

The election challenges center on whether Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat disqualify him from the presidency again. These cases are based on a largely untested clause of the 14th Amendment adopted after the Civil War, which prohibits government officials engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.

The decision recognizes the importance of the rule of law and upholding the mandate of the U.S. Constitution, Caryn Lederer, an attorney for Illinois residents challenging Mr. Trump, said in a statement.

Formal challenges to Mr. Trump's candidacy have been filed in at least 36 states, according to a New York Times review of court records and other documents. Many of these objections have been overruled or dismissed, while others remain pending in state and federal courts.

It is not yet clear what Judge Porter's decision would practically mean for Republican voters in Illinois if no higher court intervenes before Friday.

The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, each declared Mr. Trump ineligible. The former president, leading the Republican primaries, appealed the decisions, and his campaign called attempts to remove him from the ballot undemocratic.

Mr. Trump will likely appear on the ballots in Colorado and Maine, which hold their primaries on Tuesday. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Colorado's appeal on Feb. 8 in a case that could determine Mr. Trump's eligibility to run nationally. Justices across the ideological spectrum appeared skeptical of the reasoning used to disqualify Mr. Trump. It is unclear when they will make a decision.

Without guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court, state officials were left on their own to make their own decisions about Mr. Trump's electability.

In Indiana on Tuesday, that state's election commission voted 3-1 to reject a challenge to his candidacy. One Democratic commissioner said she believed Mr. Trump had engaged in insurrection and should be disqualified, while another Democrat and two Republicans voted to reject the challenge.

In Illinois, Judge Porter, who was appointed to the bench in 2021 and elected to a full term in 2022, said her decision would be further stayed if the U.S. Supreme Court issues an opinion in the case of Colorado inconsistent with his conclusions.

Illinois, a Democratic stronghold in presidential politics, is not expected to be competitive in the November general election. But it’s a delegate-rich state where the Republican primary could help Mr. Trump secure his party’s nomination.

According to the Illinois State Bar Association, Judge Porter worked in private practice and as a law professor before being appointed to the bench. She also worked in the 1990s as a lawyer for the Federal Ministry of Labor. Judge Porter finished ahead of two other candidates in the 2022 Democratic primary and ran unopposed in the general election.

His ruling Wednesday overturned a unanimous decision last month by the bipartisan Illinois State Board of Elections, which determined it did not have the authority to decide whether Mr. Trump signed up. in an insurrection.

While the move represents a temporary victory for the former president, it also reveals potential vulnerabilities in his arguments. Two Republicans who heard the Illinois case, a member of the elections board who is a former prosecutor and a former judge appointed by the board to hear the arguments, said they believed Mr. Trump had committed in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, when a riot by supporters at the U.S. Capitol disrupted the certification of the presidential election.

Judge Porter, who sits in Cook County, which includes Chicago, admitted he had committed insurrection but said the matter was within the board's jurisdiction.

In her ruling, Judge Porter said she was aware of the magnitude of this decision and its impact on Illinois' upcoming primary elections. But, she added, Mr. Trump was ineligible because of his involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, and his name should be removed from the ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/28/us/trump-removal-illinois-primary-ballot.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos