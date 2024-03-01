With only a backpack, a portable tent and a small shoulder bag, Cong, a 47-year-old Chinese migrant, was one of more than a dozen migrants to disembark from a narrow wooden boat on the shore stony Chucunaque River in 2017. Lajas Blancas, Panama.

This stop was one of dozens he had made over the past month, and it was there that he encountered VOA's Mandarin Service on his trip to the United States, a journey that began in Sichuan province, southwest China. Cong declined to provide his full name, citing security concerns.

As he walked across the shore in the hot sun, wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt, black sports shorts and white croc-shaped slippers, he limped slightly due to a swollen ankle. caused by a slip while crossing a river earlier in his journey. .

Immigrants from China are the fastest growing group of people making the long journey to the U.S. border. Navigating Panama's treacherous Darien Gap and risking death and disease is a key part of this journey.















Photo gallery: In photos: for some Chinese migrants, few options in Xi's China

Like many others, Cong says she got plenty of information from online sources about how to make the trip, including Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. After six months of planning, he decided, “I have to go.”

“When I got out, I decided it would be worth it, even if I died on the way,” he said.

When VOA asked the former creperie owner why he traveled thousands of miles to a country he had never visited before, he replied: Freedom.

“I want freedom,” he said.

Cong said there was no freedom in China, which made him depressed. He said his Douyin account had been banned several times for using sensitive keywords and criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Cong said his definition of freedom is that he doesn't have to do anything he doesn't want to do and can criticize the president.

The slow pace of the Chinese economy is another important reason why he decided to leave the country. Its stock market is at a five-year low and the country has seen a decline in exports and imports. Last June, Cong had to close his creperie due to a lack of customers.

“Nobody has any money. It's not an easy business,” he said. “Without foreign trade, the entire national currency changes hands. How can this create wealth?”

Cong is not alone in making the decision to travel to the U.S. border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows more than 37,000 Chinese migrants were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023, nearly 10 times more than the previous year.

In the San Diego sector alone, which extends 100 kilometers inland from the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Border Patrol officials told a local television station this week that they had carried out more than 140,000 arrests since October 1. Among them, around 20,000 people from China, an increase of 500% compared to the same period. same period a year earlier.

After crossing the border, migrants turn themselves in to the Border Patrol and declare their intention to seek asylum in the United States. They are processed and are often released within 72 hours. According to the Justice Department, 55 percent of Chinese migrants were granted asylum last year.

Giuseppe Loprete, head of mission in Panama for the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body that provides information to migrants crossing the Darien Gap, told Al Jazeera in an interview that Chinese migrants are particularly vulnerable because of the language barrier and a perception that they are rich.

Cong said he paid $700 to a tour guide he found on Chinese social media platform WeChat for directions to Acand, Colombia. From there, he walked three days through the rainforest. He paid an additional $25 for the boat ride on the Chucunaque River. But that's just a fraction of the expenses he incurred during his more than month-long journey from Sichuan through Thailand, Turkey, Ecuador, Colombia and now Panama.

The number of people leaving China has increased since Xi took office in 2013. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 700,000 Chinese sought asylum abroad between 2013 and 2013. and 2021. This included more than 100,000 each year between 2019 and 2021, the last year for which UNHCR statistics are available.

The dramatic increase in the number of Chinese migrants arriving in the United States has raised national security concerns in the United States, with some wondering whether there were Chinese spies among them.

Republican Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, sounded the alarm over the wave of Chinese migrants entering the United States last June, saying the majority of them are military-aged men with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). People's Liberation Army.

Green and fellow Republicans Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Troy E. Nehls introduced the Banning CCP Spies Asylum Act last year, which, if passed, would prevent CCP members from seeking asylum. asylum in the United States.

Border Patrol agents encountered 5,717 single Chinese adults in January, more than twice as many as in any other January on record, according to CBP data. In December, this figure reached a record high of 7,581, while the total since January 2023 now stands at 64,979.

VOA Mandarin observed more Chinese men than women traveling alone.

With several thousand miles to go, Cong says little is certain. He says he hopes to start his life in the United States washing dishes in a restaurant after arriving at his final destination.

It's better to do everything you can than to let yourself go helplessly, he said.

Calla Yu contributed to this report.