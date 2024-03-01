US senators authorize F-16 sale to Turkey as part of NATO expansion deal





US senators on Thursday refused to block the sale of F-16s to Turkey, although they expressed deep contempt for Ankara's behavior as an ally. They maintained an unofficial agreement that Turkey would get the fighter jets if it stopped blocking Sweden's membership in NATO. A deal is a deal, said Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, who introduced the resolution to try to block the sale, told his fellow senators: Call it a quid pro quo. Sounds better than extortion. The Senate voted 13-79 to reject Mr. Paul's proposal. Alongside Democratic Committee Chairman Ben Cardin of Maryland, Mr. Risch spoke on the Senate floor before the vote to acknowledge some of the many U.S. objections to the rule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. These include attacks on the United States' Kurdish allies in Syria, its support for Azerbaijan's offensives on the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the agreement reached between Turkey and Russia to the purchase of its S400 missile defense system, among others. But top Republican and Democratic foreign policy officials said adding Sweden to NATO was too important to the Western military alliance's overall strategic interests. Sweden, along with Finland, sought to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A Turkish Air Force F-16 jet performs during an air show in 2018. Reuters The United States and the majority of other NATO allies have supported membership, saying Russia's armies, industries and locations near or bordering it would strengthen the alliance. Finland joined NATO last year after Mr Erdogan also raised his initial objections to the country. His objections to Sweden included that it provided refuge for Turkish critics in exile. But he also publicly linked his objections to hopes of overcoming U.S. reluctance to sell Turkey new models of advanced fighter jets. I'm not here to defend Turkey or the other things it does, Mr. Risch said. What I am here to do is defend the importance of NATO. Mr. Paul said before the vote that continuing to deny advanced fighter jets was the best thing the United States had to influence Turkey's behavior as an ally. What will Turkey do the next time it wants something? He asked. The State Department notified Congress of its approval of the $23 billion sale of F-16s to Turkey, along with a concurrent $8.6 billion sale of F-35 advanced fighter jets to Greece. The State Department's agreement came hours after Turkey deposited its instrument of ratification for Sweden's NATO membership with Washington, which is the depositary of the alliance's documents, and after that several key members of Congress have lifted their objections. The United States unveils the B-21 “Raider”, the video of the next generation stealth bomber The United States unveils the B-21 “Raider”, the next generation stealth bomber Updated: March 1, 2024, 12:17 a.m.

