Supreme Court narrows scope by taking up Trump's immunity claim





WASHINGTON As former President Donald Trump says, his efforts in 2020 to overturn the election results were central to his presidential duties, meaning he should have immunity from criminal prosecution.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump, sees things very differently, arguing that there is no precedent for such a broad claim of immunity for actions taken while in office.

It's this key question that the Supreme Court will delve into when it hears oral arguments in April on Trump's attempt to overturn his indictment of election interference.

The final ruling could set the rules of the road not only for Trump but for the actions of any future president.

The court indicated in a brief order Wednesday how it would approach the case by asking precisely the legal question it would consider: “If and to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts? during his mandate.”

Lawyers are now looking into those 29 words, which some say are likely the result of intense negotiations between the justices. That perhaps explains why the court took nearly two weeks to decide how to act on Trump's request to hear his appeal, a delay that sparked criticism that the court was playing on Trump's desire to drag out the process.

With a focus on the timing of the Supreme Court's intervention and whether its involvement means a trial might not happen before the election, there has been less interest in whether the justices will decide exactly.

The language doesn't accurately capture how Trump or Smith framed the issue.

“I guess they don't want to give the impression that there is never presidential immunity, regardless of the circumstances, and they want to write something more nuanced,” said Randall Eliason, former federal prosecutor who teaches at George Washington University Law School. .

Norm Eisen, who worked for House Democrats during the first failed attempt to impeach Trump, described the language used by the court as “extremely carefully crafted,” in part to narrow the issue before the House. judges.

That indicates the court will reject Trump's “crazy idea of ​​absolute immunity,” he said.

Trump's lawyers asked the judges in court papers to decide “whether the doctrine of absolute presidential immunity includes immunity from criminal prosecution for the official acts of a president,” including making no distinction between whether this person is a current or former president.

Smith, meanwhile, said in his filings that the court should decide “whether a former president is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” It makes no reference to whether the alleged conduct involves official acts.

The Supreme Court's framework makes clear that it only considers a former president's immunity and conduct that may constitute an official act.

That would suggest the court could conclude that presidents cannot be prosecuted for acts essential to their role, such as ordering military actions, granting pardons or firing officials, said Jack Goldsmith, a professor at Harvard Law School who served in the administration of President George W. Bush.

A ruling that rejects Trump's broad immunity claims while protecting some core presidential functions “would not unduly deter a sitting president from exercising key powers,” Goldsmith said.

Lower courts rejected Trump's request for immunity in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who would oversee any potential trial, ruled categorically that former presidents can be prosecuted for “any criminal acts committed while in office.”

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit later ruled similarly, while assuming that Trump's behavior constituted an official act.

In weighing the official acts issue, the Supreme Court could also consider a separate case involving civil suits against Trump for his role on January 6, 2021.

In that case, another panel of judges on the same Washington appeals court rejected his request for immunity, finding that he had not participated in official acts because he was acting in his capacity as a candidate for office. a position.

Trump chose not to appeal this case to the Supreme Court.

This is uncharted territory for the High Court. There was never a need to intervene when former President Richard Nixon faced prosecution after the Watergate scandal because President Gerald Ford granted a pardon.

Trump places a lot of weight on a 1982 decision in a case called Nixon v. Fitzgerald, also involving Nixon, which dealt with presidential immunity in a civil case. Next, the court ruled that presidents are granted immunity when the conduct in question falls within the “outer perimeter” of their official duties.

But, as Smith points out, it was not a criminal case, meaning its enforcement could be limited.

The Supreme Court also narrowed the case in other ways, including refusing to consider Trump's secondary argument that presidents cannot be prosecuted if they were previously impeached but then acquitted by the Senate.

“They took that off the table,” Eliason said.

