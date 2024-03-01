Is Donald Trump broke? What court documents reveal





Speculation about how much money Donald Trump has has been raised again after his failed attempt to stop the collection of sanctions in his civil fraud case.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron recently ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million, increased to $454 million with interest, after ruling that the former president filed fraudulent financial statements that inflated the value of its properties and assets for years.

Trump is appealing the decision and has until March 25 to secure cash bail in the full amount needed to challenge the decision. If bail is not posted, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who launched the civil suit against the former president, could begin recovering the $454 million. She has previously said her office is prepared to seize Trump's properties.

Trump's lawyers have already asked a New York court to post $100 million bail to appeal the decision. Trump's legal team also suggested the former president might have to sell some of his real estate assets to pay the nearly $500 million bail.

Donald Trump adjusts his tie as he speaks at the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference February 24 in National Harbor, Maryland. A judge denied Trump's request to reduce bail to $100… Donald Trump adjusts his tie as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference's annual meeting February 24 at National Harbor, in Maryland. A judge rejected Trump's request to reduce bail to $100 million to appeal his fraud sanction in New York. More from MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

“Absent a suspension of the conditions set forth herein, the properties would likely have to be sold to raise capital in urgent circumstances, and there would be no way to recover the sold properties following a successful appeal and no way to recover any resulting financial losses from the Attorney General,” they added.

“Thus, the Supreme Court and the Attorney General will have succeeded in imposing a punitive and irreversible financial penalty even if the appellants are successful on appeal. Simply put, the appellants will not be able to recover the value of what was withheld by the court and the Attorney General. during the pendency of the appeal.”

Judge Anil Singh rejected Trump's $100 million offer on Wednesday and ordered the former president to pay the full fine or the cash bail amount by the original deadline.

Singh provided some relief to Trump by agreeing to the request to suspend Engoron's three-year ban that barred the former president from obtaining loans from New York banks, potentially giving the Republican a way to 'to get money.

Trump has often maintained that he is a billionaire, saying during his April 2023 deposition that he had “substantially” more than $400 million in cash. As of October 2023, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion.

Following the request to lower the bail amount to $100 million, a number of Trump critics speculated on social media that the former president had significantly exaggerated the amount of cash on hand.

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC founded by Trump critics, released a video Wednesday following the $100 million request accusing the former president of being “broke,” “busted” and “fraud “.

Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Trump. Is. Broke. It's always been a typo.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's legal team for comment via email.

Court filings do not confirm precisely how much money Trump has.

At a hearing Wednesday, Trump lawyer Chris Kise argued that the issue of trying to raise nearly half a billion dollars in cash was more about logistics.

“No one, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, has five hundred million,” Kise said via the Washington Post.

As The New York Times reported, Trump could also receive a substantial amount of money after the long-delayed Digital World Acquisition Corp. merger. and Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform.

Trump's stake in the merger could reach $4 billion when it is finalized this year, although it will not arrive in time for the March 25 deadline to pay the civil fraud penalty or post the bond in species.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-broke-cash-bond-fraud-penalty-1874570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos