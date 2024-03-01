What to watch during the two Chinese sessions in 2024

The economy is the focus of the GWR, but Li Qiang is unlikely to have any big surprises. HAS February 19 At the meeting, he said the State Council should follow the instructions given by the Party last December at its annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC). The CEWC indicated a tactical shift toward growth this year, but asserted that Xi's underlying strategy of high-quality development was the hard truth of the new era.

The good news is that Li is likely to announce at least moderate fiscal stimulus this year. The CEWC statement said the Party will maintain its active fiscal policy, strengthen fiscal policy moderately, make effective use of fiscal policy space, and place greater emphasis on counter-cyclical adjustments. Despite a recent drop in mortgage rates, the US-China interest rate differential and fears of capital flight mean monetary easing will be less preferred, with CEWC pledging to maintain monetary policy cautious. A directive to build the new first and discard the old later also implied Beijing's determination to favor planned, incremental reforms rather than the type of negative policy shocks that derailed markets in 2021. Read of a Politburo meeting on February 29 which was devoted to the GWR discussion also committed to “creating a stable, transparent and predictable political environment”, while essentially repeating the language of the CEWC text.

Li will likely bring sunny messages to private companies and the business community in an attempt to spur recovery in consumption, investment and the stock market. He declared during a plenary session of the Council of State the February 19 that Beijing should use pragmatic and powerful actions to strengthen the trust of the whole society and an executive meeting of the State Council on February 23 that the stabilization of foreign investment is an important impetus point for economic policy. Beijing is also accelerating the adoption of a law aimed at promoting private sector development.

However, the evidence available so far suggests that policy changes will primarily involve an adjustment of existing economic policy mechanisms, rather than the deployment of revolutionary new approaches. Xi himself seems to believe that current problems constitute the short-term pain necessary for the long-term gain of a safer, more self-reliant economy. Although big questions remain about whether Xi can maintain China's growth rate without structural reforms that boost consumption, improve local finances and allow market forces to play a greater role.

The CEWC's emphasis on high-quality development suggests there is no overhaul of Xi's state-led approach. This concept constitutes Xi's existing economic plan, presented at the 19th Party Congress in 2017, integrated into the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2021, and elaborated at the 20th Party Congress in 2022. It involves a new development concept that balances the pursuit short-term development. long-term growth with long-term programs to make growth more innovative, coordinated, green, open and equitable. This comes with a new development paradigm focused on domestic demand, local technology and reducing foreign dependencies.

Li is unlikely to reveal a definitive refocus on economic growth over national security, the report said. confusing dual priorities of Xi's third term. Recent statements, such as Nice comments on the annual reports of Party and state institutions, made positive noises about the importance of economic work. But on February 27, the NPC Standing Committee (NPCSC) revised the Law on Protection of State Secrets further strengthen the security state by introducing trade secrets as a new category of restricted information that could affect companies dealing with China. Only a strong and clear signal could revive confidence in the Chinese business environment.

Li could also announce new approaches to Beijing's long-running struggle to increase the share of consumption over investment in the economy. A meeting of the influential Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs on February 23 focused on the potential of renewing industrial equipment, replacing consumer goods and reducing logistics costs to stimulate consumption. This idea will likely manifest through central funding of vouchers that encourage households to upgrade their cars, electronics and appliances. This approach allows Beijing to boost consumption this year in a state-led manner and helps create markets for advanced manufacturing and green industries, central to Xi's agenda.

But Xi opposes directly stimulating consumers on ideological grounds, even though it would be more effective in boosting growth. Much like strengthening the social safety net and abolishing restrictions on internal migration and land use, Xi still appears unwilling or indifferent to pursue such profoundly redistributive structural reforms. The result is that a significant rebalancing towards consumption and a sustainable economic recovery are not yet on the agenda.

Crucially, Beijing should use the two sessions to announce tactical measures aimed at boosting short-term confidence in China's economy, but without changing Xi's underlying strategy of state-led, investment-heavy development. . Major changes in economic policy are more conceivable during a Third Plenum chaired by Xi than during a speech in Two Sessions by Li. Nonetheless, the extent to which the next plenum, scheduled to be held later this year, economic policy will likely depend on the extent to which China's growth outlook becomes negative.