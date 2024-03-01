President Jokowi enjoys evening at IKN with ministers





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo spent the night in the Archipelago Capital Region (IKN), Penajam Paser North Regency, East Kalimantan Province after laying the foundation stone or revolutionary a certain number of infrastructures on Thursday February 29, 2024. According to official information, President Jokowi left the cabin where he was spending the night at 7:45 p.m. WITA to join the ministers who were meeting. There, the Kalimantan night sky would be quite clear. Present were Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency Head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono. Also present were Chairman of the President's Advisory Council Wiranto, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and IKN Development Curator Ridwan Kamil. They chatted warmly while enjoying the dishes served, from barbecue to durian. “Mr. (President) asked for fried rice and fried eggs. “You also asked for tea and coffee with palm sugar,” said Claudio, the president’s chef. Night atmosphere in the capital of the archipelago (IKN), Thursday (29/2/2024). (Presidential Secretariat Press Office/Muchlis Jr) The dinner was even warmer and more intimate with the accompaniment of music. On one occasion, Pak Basuki appeared playing the drums, alongside the TNI commander who played the guitar. Meanwhile, the Minister of Investment sang the song “Titip Rindu Buat Ayah” by Ebiet G. Ade which added to the warmth of the evening. President Jokowi and his ministers appeared to enjoy the evening and relax after a day spent carrying out a number of work programs at the IKN. Ridwan Kamil, development curator of IKN, said that President Jokowi always looks very cheerful when he stays overnight at IKN. ” What does that mean ? The atmosphere, there is a spirit of optimism to see dreams come true, glamping is also in the middle of the forest, if there are a lot of trees the oxygen decreases, it becomes more relaxed, accompanied by entertaining people too, there is Mr. Bahlil, there is Mr. Erick, I like to joke sometimes too, it turns out to be expensive,” said Ridwan Kamil. Night atmosphere in the capital of the archipelago (IKN), Thursday (29/2/2024). (Presidential Secretariat Press Office/Muchlis Jr) “It’s true that managing a country is hard, but there must be moments of relaxation. You often laugh out loud, it's extraordinary. “So I think this historic event is in my memory,” he continued. That evening at IKN was not just about meetings or serious discussions, but about moments of conviviality, about how state leaders could relax for a moment while thinking about the future of the nation. Editor: Prisma Ardianto

