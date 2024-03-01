Labor and Starmer are not popular, but the Tories are even less popular.

Public opinion believes it is time for change and favors Labor over the Conservatives, but expectations of the party are low. As Labor enjoys another string of strong by-election victories, the party's victory in the next general election looks increasingly inevitable. However, some have criticized Keir Starmers that his strategy appears to be simply to limp in number 10 based on dissatisfaction with the Conservatives, rather than making a compelling case for Labour. Now a new study from YouGov takes a deeper look at attitudes towards the Labor Party and its leader. The results show support for the party is lukewarm, with relatively negative attitudes towards Starmer and low expectations of a Labor government. Nevertheless, public opinion is driven by a desire to see unpopular Conservatives removed from office and, in all respects, Labor is seen as a preferable alternative. How enthusiastically do Labor voters support the party? The results of a poll of voting intentions carried out for this study (February 12 and 13) reveal that Labor leads the Conservatives by 43% to 23%. As an extension of this standard question, we asked people to characterize the nature of their support for the party they intend to vote for. Among Labor voters, 18% say they actively support them, which is a level consistent with other national parties, with 17-21% of all currently intending to vote for the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the British Reformists or the Greens giving this answer.

The most common answer for all parties is the same way: I'm not completely sure, but I think they would do a better job than the main alternative. For Labor, this figure rises to 65%, compared to 73% for the Conservatives. Additionally, 12% of those who currently intend to vote Labor say they are doing so tactically, as they do not believe their preferred party would win in their constituency. Starmer and Labor are unpopular but the Tories are even more so When it comes to party attitudes, Labor is certainly more popular than its Conservative rivals: 39% have a positive view of the party compared to 22% for the Conservatives. Similarly, Keir Starmer is more popular than Rishi Sunak, at 31% to 23%. However, the Labor Party remains unpopular overall in net terms: the party's popularity rating stands at -12 and that of its leaders at -25.

Starmer has arguably become a drag on the Labor brand, with his own rating consistently lower than his party's for most of the last year. A closer look at the results shows that there is also significantly less specific enthusiasm for Starmer than for Labour. Of those who intend to vote for Labour, 18% have a very favorable view of the party, while just 9% say the same of Starmer. Brits think Keir Starmer would be a better PM than Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer consistently beat Rishi Sunak on the question of who would be the best prime minister, 34% to 23% in the poll conducted for this study.

However, when we asked those who supported Starmer, most said they thought he was the better choice more because of Rishi Sunak's weaknesses (58%) rather than his own strengths (30%). This is not necessarily surprising, given that the previous section showed that support for Labor is based primarily on their superiority over their main rival, rather than on them being outright supported. This may also not be an uncommon finding for this type of investigation. In July 2022This same question asked about Keir Starmer versus Boris Johnson found that 70% chose Starmer as the best prime minister because of Johnson's weaknesses, compared to 27% for Starmer's strengths. And in March 2017, the same question asked of Theresa May versus Jeremy Corbyn found that 46% cited Corbyn's weaknesses, compared to 47% citing May's strengths. At that time, Theresa May was leading the polls at a time when her monthly surveys gave her a net favorable rating of +6 to +10, compared to -40 to -42 for her rival. Labor. but we are divided on how good a Prime Minister Starmer is in his own right. Since the start of 2021, almost continuously, the public have generally said that Keir Starmer is performing poorly as Labor leader, 52% compared to 33% in our last tracking poll. A similar proportion, 46% versus 33% of Britons don't think Starmer looks like a prime minister in the making. However, since Liz Truss's disastrous 2022 budget, the general expectation is that Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister. 62% told us they thought this was likely in our most recent tracking survey. So how do the public think Keir Starmer would fare as Prime Minister? Expectations are shared. One in five (21%) expect Starmer to be great or good, while 31% think he will be average and 36% think he will be bad or terrible. The view of those who intend to vote for Labor is naturally much more positive: 50% expect it to be great or good (although only 6% chose the great option). Most of the remaining 41% expect Starmer to become an average prime minister, only 4% think he will be bad.

As always, Starmers' ratings are an improvement on his opponents. Most Brits say Rishi Sunak is a poor or terrible prime minister (56%), with 28% rating him as average and just 11% saying he is good or excellent. Unlike Starmer, those currently considering supporting Sunaks' party tend to think he is an average prime minister (48%), rather than having a more favorable assessment of him (42%). And one in eleven (9%) current Conservative voters believe Rishi Sunak is actively doing a bad job. However, if we compare Starmer's current figures to those of Rishi Sunak shortly before the latter took over as Prime Minister, we can see that they look quite similar, a comparison he is unlikely to find flattering . In October 2022, 25% of Britons thought Sunak would be good as Prime Minister, 29% on average and 29% bad.

Expectations for Starmer, however, are a significant improvement on those for Liz Truss and Boris Johnson shortly before they took the reins. 50-52% expected them to be bad prime ministers. Recent YouGov research into Starmer's personal attributes also tells a consistent story that, despite generally outperforming Sunak on key traits like competence, perceptions of him remain lackluster.

The results of this study can be read in more detail here. Will things improve under Labor? Despite lukewarm attitudes towards the party, Labor has a clear preference for the next government, asked to choose between them: 44% of those polled chose a Labor government led by Keir Starmer, compared to 22% who chose a government Conservative led by Rishi Sunak. But when asked whether they think the management of the country would really improve under Labor, the number of favorable responses drops to 34%. And just 26% of Brits think Labor will do a good job running the country.

If we also add up the figures to include those who think the running of the country will remain roughly the same under Starmer and Labor, we get 55% saying things will improve or stay the same under new leadership national. Similarly, including the proportion who think Labor will do an average job in government, we get 53% who think their performance in office will be average or better.

By comparison, only around a third think things will get worse under Labor (30%) and will be bad under the government (34%). A similar story is playing out when it comes to the key issues currently facing the country.

The public wants the conservatives to leave It is perhaps not very important that expectations of the Labor Party are relatively low among the general public, given that the prevailing view is that after 14 years of Conservative rule, it is time to to change. Government approval has remained stubbornly low during Rishi Sunak's tenure. Currently, only 16% of Britons say they approve of the government's record to date, with this figure falling between 11% and 20% since Sunak took power in October 2022. Nearly two-thirds of the public (65%) disapprove of the government's record to date, including 54% of those who voted for the party in 2019.

So it's no surprise that most Brits (60%) say it's time for change in the next general election, including a third (35%) of those who supported the Conservatives in 2019. Only 21% believe that change is not necessary.