PM Narendra Modi Live: PM to visit Jharkhand today, inaugurate several projects





Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Jharkhand and West Bengal today. In Jharkhand's Sindri, the Prime Minister will be part of a public program during which several development projects in fertilizer, rail, power and coal sectors will be inaugurated, dedicated to the nation. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of numerous railway projects totaling more than 17,600 crore in Jharkhand. These projects encompass significant developments such as the expansion of the Sone Nagar-Andal third and fourth lines, the Tori-Shivpur first and second lines and the Biratoli-Shivpur third line, which are part of the Tori-Shivpur project. Additionally, new railway lines like Mohanpur-Hansdiha and Dhanbad-Chandrapura line will be launched. Besides, the Prime Minister will flag off three trains during the event: Deoghar-Dibrugarh service, MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar on a daily basis and a long-haul freight train from Shivpur railway station .…Learn more

Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit West Bengal. At Arambagh, Hooghly, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects to the nation related to railways, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply and sewage treatment. Among these projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 518 km Haldia-Barauni pipeline of Indian Oil, which was developed at a cost of around 2,790 million. Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several projects to improve the infrastructure of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, with an investment of around 1000 billion. Additionally, in Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects covering power, rail and road sectors. To strengthen the power sector nationwide, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase II of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (2×660 MW) located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district. This coal-based thermal power project, overseen by the Damodar Valley Corporation, will employ highly efficient supercritical technology. The creation of this new power plant marks an important step towards strengthening the country's energy security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-west-bengal-jharkhand-visit-live-updates-inauguration-project-bjp-latest-news-today-1-march-2024-101709258669023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos