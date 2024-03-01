In dual-border visits, Biden and Trump attempt to score points in political hotspot





A federal court in Austin blocked a Texas law Thursday that would allow state and local police officers to arrest migrants crossing into Mexico without authorization, siding with the federal government in a legal showdown over enforcement immigration laws.

The ruling, handed down by Judge David A. Ezra of the Western District of Texas, was a victory for the Biden administration, which had argued that the new state law violated federal laws and the U.S. Constitution.

The Texas law was set to take effect March 5; it will now be suspended while a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the law moves forward. In granting a preliminary injunction Thursday, Judge Ezra, appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan, said the federal government would likely ultimately win the case on the merits.

No matter how serious Texas' criticism of the federal government's handling of immigration at the border may be for some, Judge Ezra wrote in his 114-page ruling, a disagreement with the policy of Federal government immigration does not justify a violation of the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution. .

He said that, among the many legal problems posed by the Texas law, it would render many asylum claims moot and seriously harm relations with Mexico. He said the law's provision allowing state judges to order the deportation of noncitizens is patently unconstitutional.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has moved aggressively over the past three years to create a state-level border control system, said he would immediately appeal the decision.

We will not back down in our fight to protect our state and our nation from President Biden's border crisis, Mr. Abbott said in a statement.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals could step in and issue a stay, suspending Judge Ezra's injunction and allowing the law to take effect while it considers Texas' appeal. At the hearing earlier this month, Texas lawyers, anticipating a possible ruling against them, argued for the lower court to stay its ruling pending an appeal. Judge Ezra rejected this request.

The justices' ruling came shortly before Mr. Abbott's appearance with former President Donald J. Trump in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, where state law enforcement efforts State have been the most aggressive. President Biden was also scheduled to visit a section of the Texas border in Brownsville on Thursday.

Texas is battling the Biden administration on several legal fronts, including the state's installation last year of a 1,000-foot buoy barrier in the middle of the Rio Grande and, separately, the installation of kilometers of concertina wire along the bank of the Rio Grande. river.

The battle over the new state law, known as Senate Bill 4, represented the most consequential legal showdown because the law directly challenged what has historically been seen as the exclusive role of the federal government in the arrest, detention and deportation of migrants who are in the country without authorization.

Legal experts said the battle over the law was likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court, and Judge Ezra said during a three-hour hearing earlier this month that he also expected for the case to be brought before the highest court in the country.

If so, it would give the 6-3 conservative majority a chance to reverse a landmark 2012 ruling in a case out of Arizona that upheld the federal government's power to set immigration policy .

It is already illegal under federal law to cross into the United States between legal ports of entry. But in practice, most migrants are not prosecuted the first time. Most of those apprehended are not trying to escape authorities, but rather are trying to be stopped by the U.S. Border Patrol, which gives them the opportunity to seek asylum. Even if the majority of asylum requests are ultimately denied, cases can take years to be resolved and migrants are allowed to remain in the country in the meantime.

The Texas Legislature designed SB 4 to closely follow federal law prohibiting illegal entry, making it a state-level misdemeanor to enter Texas from Mexico. According to the law, a second illegal entry would be a crime.

Immigrant groups, civil rights advocates and some Texas Democrats have criticized the legislation because it would make it more difficult for migrants persecuted in their home countries to seek asylum, and does not protect legitimate asylum seekers from prosecution in state courts.

Critics also said the law could lead to racial profiling because it would allow Texas law enforcement agencies, even far from the border, to arrest anyone they suspect of having entered illegally over the two previous years.

This just slaps federal immigration law in the face, Judge Ezra said during the hearing.

Biden administration lawyers, at the hearing and in their filings, argued that the Texas law conflicts with many federal laws that provide a process for handling immigration proceedings and deportations. The administration also said the law would interfere with the federal government's ability to conduct foreign relations, pointing to complaints already filed against the Texas legislation by the Mexican government.

Under SB 4, migrants accused of crossing illegally into Texas could, during court proceedings, be ordered to return to Mexico or face prosecution if they do not agree to leave. Mexican authorities have said they reject any legislation that would allow state or local authorities to send migrants, most of whom are not Mexican, back across the border into Mexico.

To the extent that Texas wishes to help enforce immigration laws, it can do so by working cooperatively with the federal government, the Justice Department wrote in its motion seeking an injunction, or by working with Congress to change the law.

Texas lawyers from Attorney General Ken Paxton's office argued in their opposition to the injunction that the state law was not in conflict with federal law because it was consistent with existing federal prohibitions in matter of illegal entry.

Lawyers for the state have described the recent record number of migrant arrivals at the Texas border as a full-scale invasion by transnational criminal cartels and argued that Texas has the power to defend itself. They pointed to Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states from engaging in war unless they are actually invaded.

Under pressure from immigration hardliners and former Trump administration officials, Mr. Abbott said in November 2022 that he had invoked the invasion clause. The state has also cited this constitutional provision in other cases pending between Texas and the federal government.

This argument had already been rejected by Judge Ezra, who also presided over the buoy barrier case. He did it again in his decision on Thursday.

Allowing Texas to permanently override federal guidelines on the basis of invasion would amount to nullifying federal law and authority, a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War, he wrote.

During the hearing on SB 4, Judge Ezra frequently asked questions, particularly when the attorney representing the Texas Attorney General was speaking, and was highly skeptical of the law.

Let's say, for the sake of argument, I agree with you, he told state's attorney Ryan Walters. California might then want to pass its own immigration and deportation law, he said. Maybe then Maine would follow, he said, and then others, like Louisiana, Arizona or New Mexico.

This turns the United States of America into a confederation of states, Judge Ezra said. What a nightmare.

