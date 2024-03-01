Supreme Court to rule on Trump immunity case: what's next





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court's decision to consider whether former President Donald Trump should be shielded from prosecution in his 2020 federal election interference case could push back the trial as the day approaches election, even beyond this year.

Wednesday's announcement was a victory for Trump's efforts to delay the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, setting arguments for late April. The Supreme Court will decide a legally untested question: whether former presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution for official acts they perform while in office.

This action injects immediate uncertainty into the legal and political calendar for the coming months. That could mean this fall's election could go ahead without a jury ever being asked to decide whether Trump is criminally responsible for efforts to overturn an election he lost in the weeks leading up to the violent riots on January 6, 2021. at the United States Capitol. .

Of the four criminal cases Trump is facing, the only one whose trial date appears to be close to happening is that of a New York state prosecutor accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with secret payments to a porn star, which is expected to begin at the end of March. .

A preview of what awaits us:

CAN THE TRIAL TAKE PLACE BEFORE THE ELECTIONS?

It's not clear.

If the court rejects Trump's request for immunity, the timing of the judge's decision will be crucial in determining whether it is possible for the case to go before jurors before November.

The judge's decision to fast-track the case means a trial could potentially begin by late summer or early fall if the high court quickly rules that Trump can be prosecuted. But if the court waits weeks to issue its decision, it is unclear whether the case can be scheduled or completed before the election.

The case has remained on hold while Trump pursues his immunity appeals, meaning no pre-trial preparation has taken place since mid-December. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to give prosecutors and defense attorneys at least three months to prepare for trial if the case returns to her court. And more pretrial legal battles are inevitable, even after the case returns to his court.

The trial is expected to last months, meaning it could run into elections if they don't begin by August. Special counsel Jack Smith's team has said the government's case should take no more than four to six weeks, but that doesn't include the defense Trump might present. And jury selection alone could take weeks.

The Supreme Court has acted quickly in other important cases. In the 1974 Watergate tapes case, the court issued a decision just 16 days after hearing arguments. The decision in Bush v. Gore came the day after the December 2000 debates.

WHAT IS THE LEGAL ISSUE IN QUESTION?

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide a legally untested question: whether former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts they perform while in office.

The question is unprecedented since no ex-president, until Trump, had ever been accused of a crime. The Supreme Court has previously ruled that presidents are immune from civil liability for their official actions.

Chutkan has flatly rejected Trump's claims of absolute immunity, saying in December that the office of the presidency does not confer a lifetime pass out of prison.

Earlier this month, an appeals court ruled similarly, with a three-judge panel ruling that for purposes of this case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other defendant criminal.

This is consistent with Special Advisor Smith's position. His office said that not only is there no basis in the law for presidential immunity, but that the acts of which Trump is accused, including participation in a scheme to enroll bogus voters in the field states battle won by President Joe Biden, are in no way part of an official mandate from the president. homework.

Trump's lawyers have repeatedly warned of a potential deluge of lawsuits against former presidents if they are not eligible for immunity, but that argument has not been convincing so far with judges . Trump's team also asked a federal judge in Florida overseeing a separate case accusing him of hoarding classified documents to dismiss the case on the same immunity grounds.

WHAT OPTIONS DOES THE SUPREME COURT HAVE?

The justices will hear arguments the week of April 22, then likely meet privately soon after to take a preliminary vote on the outcome. Chief Justice John Roberts would be an ideal candidate to take on the court's view, assuming it has a majority.

How quickly the court moves from this point could depend on the degree of agreement that exists among the justices. Unanimous opinions almost always take less time to write than those that sharply divide the court.

The justices said Wednesday they will consider whether and to what extent a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.

If the court upholds the appeals courts' decision and confirms that Trump is not immune from prosecution, the clock would start again on trial preparations.

But judges could also argue that former presidents retain some immunity for their official actions. Such a result would establish limits that would limit future lawsuits and discourage the type of vengeful prosecution of political opponents that Trump's lawyers say are foreshadowing a decision against him.

If the justices reverse the lower court's decision, they would rule for the first time that former presidents cannot be prosecuted for conduct related to official acts while in office. Such a move would stop the lawsuits in their tracks.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE SUPREME COURT RULES?

If the justices rule against Trump and in favor of the government, the case would be sent back to Chutkan, the trial judge, who would then be empowered to resume proceedings and set a trial date.

But any trial would still be months away, in part because of Chutkan's decision last December to freeze the case pending the outcome of Trump's appeal.

This means that pending legal disputes, unresolved for months, will once again take center stage, not to mention new debates and court battles that have not yet surfaced but will also take up time on the calendar .

One of Smith's pending motions, for example, seeks to bar Trump from injecting politics into the trial.

WHY does Trump want to delay the trial?

The timing of the trial and whether Trump will be forced to sit in a Washington courtroom in the weeks before the election have enormous political ramifications.

If Trump secures the GOP nomination and defeats Biden in November, he could potentially try to order a new attorney general to dismiss federal charges against him or he could even seek a pardon for himself, although that is of a legally unverified proposition.

Smith's team did not mention the election in its filing, urging the Supreme Court to reject Trump's efforts to further delay the case. But prosecutors stressed that the case is of unique national importance, adding that any delay in resolving these charges threatens to compromise the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict.

Trump, meanwhile, accused Smith of trying to rush the trial for political reasons. Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court in their filing that holding the trial at the height of the election season would radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden, which appears to be the entire point of the requests persistent dispatch of special lawyers.

Richer reported from Boston.

