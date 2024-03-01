Publication of the 10 main Chinese scientific advances in 2023





Cutting-edge fields such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum sciences, astronomy and energy were celebrated on Thursday when the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) released the 10 main scientific advances in the country in 2023. The annual list highlights the use of AI models to improve the accuracy of weather forecasts. Huawei's Pangu model demonstrated high accuracy compared to traditional numerical forecasting methods. It can take anywhere from an hour to a week and its prediction speed is 10,000 times faster. Also among the advances was the precise energy spectrum of the highest energy gamma radiation from the brightest gamma-ray burst observed to date. It was captured by the China Large High-altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), a Chinese high-altitude cosmic ray observatory. In the life sciences, the list included how certain virally-derived elements in our genomes have awakened and contributed to the aging process. How the DNA unzipping machine worked, how light suppressed blood sugar metabolism, and the precise integration of large DNA sequences into plant genomes. It involved the discovery of a tangible biological clock in the brain and the key gene for a crop that could significantly improve yields in alkaline soil. Advances also included extending the storage time of quantum information and chemical reaction processes in lithium-sulfur batteries. The NSFC is a major funding source in China for basic research and frontier exploration. More than 2,100 experts, including more than 430 Chinese academicians, voted on the results. About 45 percent of the researchers associated with the studies were under the age of 45, revealing that young scientists had become a driving force in basic research in China, according to the NSFC. Some achievements were made by companies including Huawei and Qi-Biodesign Biotechnology, reflecting the increasingly important role played by companies in innovation. In an interview with Xinhua, the NSFC announced new measures to expand funding for outstanding undergraduate students to conduct basic research pilot projects. It is expected to provide long-term funding for excellent researchers with a maximum of nearly $4.17 million over 15 years. The foundation also pledged to create a global fund for scientific projects between Chinese and foreign scientists. It also supported foreign scientists to work in China on a long-term basis with the aim of building a platform for international cooperation in basic research. (Xinhua/NAN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazettengr.com/chinas-top-10-scientific-advances-in-2023-released/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos