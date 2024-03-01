PM Modi to inaugurate key infrastructure and energy projects worth over 1.48 lakh crore, ET EnergyWorld





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar from March 1 to 2, 2024, during which he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones of a series of development projects totaling over ₹1.48 lakh crore in these states. On March 1, Modi's schedule includes a visit to Sindri, Dhanbad, in Jharkhand, where he will launch several development initiatives worth ₹35,700 crore, followed by a trip to Arambagh, Hooghly, in West Bengal to announce projects exceeding ₹7,200 crore. The next day, he will continue to Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district and Aurangabad in Bihar to showcase projects valued at ₹15,000 crore and ₹21,400 crore, respectively, before concluding his tour at Begusarai , Bihar, with the inauguration of oil and petroleum companies. gas sector projects nationwide, contributing to a total investment of around ₹1.48 lakh crore. In Jharkhand, Modi will dedicate Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd's (HURL)-developed Sindri Fertilizer Plant at over ₹8,900 crore, marking a significant step towards self-sufficiency in the urea sector. Additionally, he will announce railway projects worth over ₹17,600 crore, power projects including North Karanpura STPP Unit 1, and projects in the coal sector in the state. West Bengal's agenda includes inauguration of Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni pipeline, costing around ₹2,790 crore, as well as projects improving infrastructure at Syama Prasad port Mookerjee, Calcutta, worth around ₹1,000 crore. Railway projects worth around ₹2,680 crore and the LPG bottling plant at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur, along with World Bank-funded wastewater treatment initiatives, also feature on the list. In Bihar, Modi will focus on national highway projects exceeding ₹18,100 crore, the six-lane bridge over river Ganga and twelve projects under Namami Gange developed for around ₹2,190 crore. The Unity Mall in Patna, designed as a hub for showcasing state, UT and district products, will also see its foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To conclude his visit to Begusarai, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key oil and gas projects across the country, including the KG Basin 'First Oil' and the HURL Fertilizer Plant at Barauni, as well as various railway projects improving connectivity and infrastructure in Bihar. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

