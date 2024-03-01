Why is Trump trying to make Ukraine lose?





Nearly six months have passed since the White House asked Congress for a new round of U.S. aid for Ukraine. Since then, at least three legislative efforts to provide weapons, ammunition and support to the Ukrainian military have failed.

Kevin McCarthy, the former Speaker of the House, was supposed to make sure the money was made available. But during his efforts, he lost his job.

The Senate negotiated a border compromise (including measures deemed urgent by border guards) that was supposed to accompany aid to Ukraine. But Senate Republicans who had supported the effort suddenly changed their minds and blocked the bill.

Ultimately, the Senate passed another bill, providing aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel and civilians in Gaza, and sent it to the House. But in order to avoid having to vote on this legislation, current House Speaker Mike Johnson sent the House into recess for two weeks. This bill is still pending. A majority is ready to pass it, and would do so if a vote were held. Johnson is maneuvering to prevent this from happening.

Perhaps the extraordinary nature of the current situation is difficult to perceive from the United States, where so many other stories compete for attention. But from outside, from Warsaw, where I live part-time; from Munich, where I attended a major annual security conference earlier this month; From London, Berlin and other Allied capitals, no one doubts that these circumstances are unprecedented. Donald Trump, who is not president, is using a minority of Republicans to block aid to Ukraine, to undermine the president's current foreign policy, and to weaken American power and credibility.

For outsiders, this reality is staggering, difficult to comprehend and impossible to understand. The week the border compromise failed, I met with a senior European Union official visiting Washington. He asked me whether congressional Republicans were aware that a Russian victory in Ukraine would discredit the United States, weaken America's alliances in Europe and Asia, embolden China, embolden Iran, and increase the likelihood of invasions. from South Korea or Taiwan. Don't they realize? Yes, I told him, they realize it. Johnson himself said, in February 2022, that the failure to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine empowers other dictators, terrorists and tyrants around the world. If they perceive that America is weak or incapable of acting decisively, then it invites aggression in many different areas. manners. But now the speaker is so scared of Trump that he no longer cares. Or maybe he's so afraid of losing his seat that he can't afford to care. My European colleague shook his head, not because he didn't believe me, but because he had difficulty hearing me.

Since then, I have had some version of this conversation with many other Europeans, in Munich and elsewhere, and even with many Americans. Intellectually, they understand that the Republican minority is blocking this money in the name of Trump. They watched as first McCarthy, then Johnson, flew to Mar-a-Lago to get their instructions. They know that Sen. Lindsey Graham, a prominent figure at the Munich Security Conference for decades, abruptly withdrew this year after talking with Trump. They note that Donald Trump Jr. regularly attacks lawmakers who vote in favor of aid to Ukraine, suggesting they take priority. The ex-president's son also said that the United States should cut off money to the Ukrainians, because that is the only way to bring them to the negotiating table. In other words, this is the only way to make Ukraine lose.

Many also understand that Trump is less interested in fixing the border, the project he forced the Senate to abandon, than in harming Ukraine. He surely knows, like everyone else, that the Ukrainians are short of ammunition. He must also know that at present no one except the United States can help him. Even though European countries collectively give more money to Ukraine than we do (and the numbers are increasing), they do not yet have the industrial capacity to support the Ukrainian military. By the end of this year, European production will likely be enough to supply the Ukrainians, help them survive the Russians and win the war. But for the next nine months, American military support will be necessary.

Yet Trump wants Congress to block it. For what? This is the part that no one understands. Unlike his son, Trump himself rarely speaks about Ukraine because his position is not popular. Most Americans don't want Russia to win.

Trump's motivations are often described as isolationist, but that's not entirely true. Isolationists of the past included figures such as Senator Robert Taft, son of a US president and grandson of a US secretary of war. Taft, a staunch member of the Republican Party, opposed U.S. involvement in World War II because, as he once said, too ambitious a foreign policy could destroy our armies and constitute a real threat to the freedom of the American people. But Trump doesn't care about our military. He looks down on our soldiers, considering them idiots and losers. I also can't imagine that he's terribly worried about the freedom of the American people, given that he already tried to subvert the American electoral system once and may well do so again.

Trump and his entourage are clearly not isolationists in the traditional sense. An isolationist wants to disengage from the world. Trump wants to stay engaged with the world, but on different terms. Trump has repeatedly said he wants a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and perhaps this is what he means: If Ukraine is divided or if Ukraine loses the war, then Trump could twist the situation to his advantage. Perhaps, some speculate, Trump wants to let Russia re-enter international oil markets and get something in return. But that explanation may be too complex: Maybe he just wants to harm President Joe Biden, or he thinks Putin will help him win the 2024 election. The Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee was very beneficial for Trump in 2016; maybe it could happen again.

Trump is already behaving like the autocrats he admires, pursuing a transactional policy that will profoundly weaken the United States. But he doesn't care. Liz Cheney, one of the few Republicans who understands the importance of this moment, describes the issues like this: We are at a turning point in the history not only of this nation, but of the world. Once the United States is no longer the guarantor of Europe's security and is no longer trusted in Asia, some countries will begin to protect themselves and make their own deals with Russia and China . Others will seek their own nuclear shields. Companies in Europe and elsewhere that now spend billions on American energy investments or weapons will enter into different types of contracts. The United States will lose the dominant role it has played in the democratic world since 1945.

All of this could happen even if Trump doesn't win the election. By now, even if he never returns to the White House, he is already dictating American foreign policy, shaping the world's perception of America. Even if the funding for Ukraine is ultimately abandoned, the damage it has done to relations across the Americas is real. Anton Hofreiter, a member of the German parliament, told me in Munich that he feared that one day Europe would be competing with three autocracies: Russia, China and the United States. When he said that, it was my turn to shake my head, not because I didn't believe him, but because it was so hard to hear.

