Why it was right to fight for fossil fuel jobs during the miners' strike





Miners' strike 1984-85 The miners were right to strike against a conservative government that was trying to destroy their lives. PDF download. Please wait… Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in 2021 that Margaret Thatcher gave Britain a first step in moving away from fossil fuels by closing mines. But Thatcher did not close the mines for environmental reasons. To defeat the miners, it was necessary to build more oil, nuclear and gas power plants and encourage the development of more surface mines. The Conservatives also struck a deal with the French government to supply power stations by doubling the size of the cable connecting the two countries. But there is real debate about whether we should support those fighting to keep their jobs in fossil fuel industries. The answer should always be yes. Strikes are not only important because they can achieve better wages and working conditions. They are essential because they can change the way workers perceive themselves. The miners were right to strike against a conservative government that was trying to destroy their lives. This doesn’t mean we should side with union leaders who applaud building fossil fuel infrastructure or ignore the climate crisis. Last year, GMB union general secretary Gary Smith welcomed the construction of the environmentally destructive Rosebank oilfield. Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said she was 100 per cent supportive of the sector and added that oil workers cannot become the coal miners of their generation. Both unions use the language of a just transition, originally meaning a plan to allow workers in polluting industries to be retrained for green jobs in the renewable energy sector, to advocate for the fossil fuel economy remains essentially unchanged. The limited vision of union leaders is already visible in South Wales. Tata Steel plans to cut 3,000 jobs in Britain and close the Port Talbot blast furnace. The bosses claim that this approach is environmentally friendly. But unions half-heartedly advocate for defending every job and simultaneously adopting the least damaging method of steel production. The key is to put workers at the heart of all discussions about what is produced, how it is produced and how it fits into a broader plan for a sustainable economy. Capitalism, a system that prioritizes profits, can never allow for either worker democracy or real planning in the interests of society as a whole. If the miners' strike had won, it would have strengthened the argument for greater worker control and encouraged the type of struggles that can begin to offer an alternative to capitalism.

