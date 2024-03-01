Trump seeks August trial date in classified documents case





Over the past eight months, former President Donald J. Trump and his lawyers have used nearly every means at their disposal to delay his federal trial for mishandling classified documents until after the November election.

But in court documents filed Thursday evening, the lawyers made an abrupt about-face. In a filing to the judge in the case, they reiterated their complaints that Mr. Trump could not be fairly tried before the election was over, but then proposed a new trial date of August 12, nearly three months before Election Day and just weeks after the Republican convention to choose a party nominee.

It is not immediately clear what led to this sudden change of heart or the August 12 selection, especially since the attorneys spent much of their case with the judge, Aileen M. Cannon, claiming that the law, the Constitution and justice The department's own policy manual disapproved of putting the presumptive Republican nominee on trial at the height of his campaign for the White House.

One possibility was that the lawyers, in proposing to spend much of the late summer and early fall in court on the classified documents case, were seeking to prevent the other federal trial of the he former president, accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, fails to stand before voters. make their choice.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith also sent a letter to Judge Cannon Thursday evening proposing a new trial date: July 8. This was consistent with Mr. Smith's long-standing position of trying to put the documents back on file. before a jury before November.

Judge Cannon had requested the proposed new dates on the eve of a hearing she was scheduled to hold Friday in federal district court in Fort Pierce, Fla., to reset the trial clock for the case. She has already indicated that she intends to push back the current start date of May 20, but it remains to be seen what deadline she will impose.

Finding time for Mr. Trump's four criminal trials has not been easy, both in relation to each other and in relation to his increasingly busy schedule as a presidential candidate. . And Mr. Trump’s persistent strategy of seeking to delay proceedings for as long as possible has already achieved some measurable success.

On Wednesday, for example, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that increased the likelihood that the Washington election interference case, which was expected to be the first of the cases to go to trial, would not go to a jury until September at the earliest. .

The justices agreed to hear the former president's claims that he was immune from prosecution in the case, setting arguments for late April and freezing all proceedings in the trial court while they were ongoing.

At this point, only one of Mr. Trump's criminal cases has a solid 2024 trial date: the Manhattan case, in which he is accused of arranging hush money for porn star Stormy Daniels to to avoid a scandal the day before. of the 2016 election.

His fourth criminal case, in which he is accused of tampering with Georgia's election results, has not yet gone to trial and is unlikely to begin before the election. And it's currently in turmoil as a Fulton County judge considers disqualifying Fani T. Willis, the prosecutor who filed the indictment, over allegations of financial misconduct surrounding an affair she had had with one of his deputies.

Although Mr. Trump would surely prefer to avoid going to trial in his two federal cases before Election Day, if he had to choose one, it might be advantageous for him to choose the classified documents case.

Those proceedings would take place in a part of Florida with a jury with far more Trump supporters than in heavily Democratic Washington, where the federal election case will be tried. Judge Cannon has also been more willing to issue rulings favorable to Mr. Trump than her Washington counterpart, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.

And while evidence from the classified documents trial could prove politically damaging at the height of Mr. Trump's campaign, it could be even more devastating if a parade of witnesses testify in a capital courthouse about his efforts to overturn the last election, even as he tried to win the current one.

As Mr. Trump went through the ordeal of being indicted four times last year, he and his legal team went through disbelief, anger and recognition that he would have to spend much of this year facing to juries as he campaigned to return to the White House. .

But even as Mr. Trump made the charges against him a rallying cry for his supporters and sought to hijack courtrooms for political purposes, his lawyers sought ways to delay trials through pretrial motions. trials, often unusual, to lead the proceedings towards a legal impasse. -bags.

It wasn't even clear to them that the strategy would work, but they nevertheless threw all sorts of arguments at the judges in an attempt to push some or all of the trials beyond Election Day, when a victory by Mr. Trump would give him the means to postpone even further. judgment or clear the charges completely.

The substantial success they have achieved became more evident after the Supreme Court decided to revive one of its long-running legal arguments: that presidents are virtually immune from prosecution for actions they accomplished during their mandate.

Lawyers representing Mr. Trump in the classified documents case are also using an immunity defense and gave a nod to the justices' decision to consider the issue in their brief filed with Judge Cannon on Thursday.

Yesterday's order by the Supreme Court agreeing to review the DC Circuits' erroneous decision in United States v. Trump was an important step toward protecting the U.S. Constitution and the fair justice system that President Trump seeks in this district and elsewhere, they wrote. The judge's expected ruling will provide guidance as your Honor evaluates President Trump's motion to dismiss the case.

