The Washington Post criticizes Xi Jinping

In the age of disinformation and artificial information, Jeff Bezos Washington Post (WaPo) manages to have a certain credibility. After his February 22 editorial, “Mr. Xi is destroying China's economy,” Jeff Bezos would be wise to sell the newspaper. If those who run the editorial board make childish mistakes and recite blatant lies, can anyone believe what they read?

Before lambasting WAPO's false portrayal of Xi's world, in which none of the accusations are supported by evidence, let me present one of the most serious errors in the history of journalism. It is unlikely that the WaPo staff will ever recover from this misstep. The editorial states:

China recorded a respectable economic growth rate of 5.2 percent last year, but the real rate is lower when adjusted for falling prices. Rather than being an economic juggernaut, China appears to be entering a period of deflation, the kind of conditions that led to Japan losing a decade.

Lowering the real growth rate with deflation is equivalent to an automatic slowdown when the gas pedal is pressed harder. How many hands, eyes and minds at WAPO did not know that inflation occurs when nominal GDP is greater than real GDP and deflation occurs when real GDP is greater than nominal GDP.

Real GDP = nominal GDP/R

where: GDP=Gross domestic product

R = GDP deflator (R<1 during deflation and >1 during inflation)

Examine the opening paragraph:

Over the past decade, Americans have grown increasingly concerned about China, particularly as Chinese President Xi Jinping has centralized power, silenced critics, blocked private sector reforms, and adopted a increasingly combative attitude towards the rest of the world.

To say that Xi Jinping silenced the critics, without specifying who and how, makes no sense. To gain power, all politicians try to overcome critics. A good politician silences the critics. China is different; the government operates on the basis of consensus and when a decision is made, particularly on the choice of president, there are no more criticisms.

Again, without specifying the nature of Xi's increasingly combative posture towards the rest of the world? how to assess its nature? Did Africans, Latinos, Europeans, Eskimos and most of Asia find Xi combative, or does the WaPo editorial board think Washington is the world?

On the contrary, Mr Xi's China is less free, less prosperous and less competently governed than it would have been if he had followed a different path, one not inspired by rivalry with the West or by fear of his own people.

Mr Xi's China is less free.

The intentional insult of replacing President Xi with Mr. XI demeans the WaPo.

Western media have always viewed China as lacking freedom. How can a country be less free when it has always been considered unfree? Determine who sets the criteria and performs the assessment. If Chinese authorities set criteria and assessed freedom in the United States, how would they view freedom of thought in the United States after the rise of Trumpism and its acolytes?

Less prosperous.

GDP has increased by 60% since Xi came to power; How could Xi have made China less prosperous?

China's GDP (in billions of US dollars)

On the economics of trading

and governed with less competence than he would have been had he followed a different course.

How can we know what will happen and what are the different stages? This is speculative speculation, a ridiculous assumption that does not pass the smell test.

Although Mr. Xi lifted the world's most draconian COVID-19 restrictions in late 2022, construction in China has slowed, prices of manufactured goods have fallen and consumer spending has stabilized. The Chinese stock market has lost $6,000 billion in three years.

Talking about falling manufacturing prices and flattening consumer spending, as if they were always negative, is not intelligent thinking. If a recession occurs, then it could be the result of economic decline. No recession has occurred and their relationship is due to falling consumer prices, perhaps due to increased efficiency and productivity. Consumer transactions increased and total sales remained stable, right? Beijing reports conflicting information and the data does not indicate stagnation in consumer spending.

BEIJING, January 21:

Robust consumption has been thriving and has helped support China's economic recovery, as the country aggressively boosts consumer spending to strengthen one of the pillars needed to support high-quality growth. China's total retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, rose 7.2 percent year on year to 47.15 trillion yuan (about $6.63 trillion) in 2023, a clear sign of the Chinese people's growing willingness to buy.

China Consumer spending in hundreds of millions CNY

As for the stock market, it lost popularity in 2009, long before Xi Jinping assumed the presidential office, rose 100% a year after he took the helm, and has remained stable since then . Nothing significant there.

The latest of many misleading remarks

To curb the decline in the birth rate, he prefers to urge young women to stay at home and have more children, as their patriotic duty.

Another insulting remark towards a president of a nation. Declining birth rates are a problem in all advanced countries, and no country seems to have a solution. A lying and insensitive WaPo distorted Xi's words. At a recent meeting of the All-China Women's Federation, President Xi Jinping told cadres:

guiding women to play their role in promoting the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation and establishing good family traditions. They should actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing among women, so that they can respond to the aging population.

Big difference between the WaPos interpretation and the actual words spoken.

Xi Jinping China experts are tracking the smear with tools at his disposal and advice on how Xi can extricate himself and his nation from the damage he has caused. Imagined failures engage the imagination on how to cure a patient who is not ill. Knowing that since 1978, with the exception of one year during the COVID-19 epidemic, China has not experienced any recession, while the United States has suffered a recession every ten years, I doubt that the Chinese government needs lessons on how to manage its economy. China is experiencing a major housing crisis, not unlike the 2008 mortgage crisis in the United States in scale. This latest crisis caused a huge banking crisis and plunged the United States into a major recession. China's housing crisis has lasted for several years and has not caused a banking or economic crisis.

Describing people in a completely negative way and not citing known positive characteristics is biased editorial. Xi has guided China to become the world's leading power, surpassing the United States in terms of the larger GDP/PPP.

Gross domestic product at purchasing power parity (in billions of dollars)

Xi was probably not personally involved and criticizing him for the world's most draconian COVID-19 restrictions in late 2022 is a subjective assessment. An objective assessment mentions that its administrations maintain the number of Covid cases at 503,302 and deaths at 5,272, compared to 111,426,318 cases and deaths in the United States at 1,199,436. Use the per capita figures of 90,273 cases/ 1 million population and 896 deaths/1 million population for China and 333,802 cases/1 million population and 3,582 deaths/1 million population for the United States, and a bright light shines on the Chinese president.

The WaPo editorial, “Mr. Xi is damaging the Chinese economy“, is informative. This tells us that WaPo cannot be trusted. He has an agenda and will distort, lie, somersault and deceive his audience to further his agenda.

When will we be free from China bashing?