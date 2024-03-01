Donald Trump's team connects with MAGA fan who started GoFundMe to raise $355 million





MAGA supporter Elena Cardone, who created a GoFundMe page to help Donald Trump pay his $355 million fine, confirmed she is “currently in communication” with the former president's team to discuss ensure that he accepts the money collected.

Elena made the revelation in an update on the GoFundMe page, informing more than 23,000 MAGA donors that she is dedicated to ensuring that more than $1 million raised reaches Trump for his legal fees.

Donald Trump's team is in contact with Elena Cardone to receive funds

MEGA

Following Trump's costly verdict on Friday, February 16, the ex-president was fined a hefty $355 million and banned from doing business in New York for the next three years.

Several MAGA supporters called the verdict unfair and criticized the justice system on social media. However, others have taken their support for Trump a step further by creating a GoFundMe to help raise the money the billionaire needs to pay his fine.

Elena Cardone, the wife of multimillionaire real estate mogul Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe and asked MAGA supporters to “stand with” Trump in the face of what they see as an injustice done to the Republican candidate in the presidential election.

The GoFundMe page has so far surpassed the $1 million milestone and currently stands at $1,292,905 million from over 23,000 donations.

In a recent update, Elena confirmed to her fellow MAGA supporters that she reached out to Trump's team to make sure he received the money raised at the fundraiser.

“Confirmation of Acceptance: We are currently in communication with President Donald Trump's team to ensure that he can and will accept the funds raised,” Elena said. “It is crucial that we navigate this process carefully and legally, and we appreciate your patience as we work through these details.”

She added: “Purpose of the funds: We want to be clear on the intended use of the funds raised. Each dollar will be used solely to cover fines related to the New York civil fraud case, its appeal, and all related expenses. »

Donald Trump GoFundMe is “more than a legal fund”

MEGA

In her call to action, Elena said the fund's main goal is to demonstrate support for Trump and other MAGA supporters.

“This is more than a legal fund; it is a call to all patriots to mobilize to defend a man who never hesitated to come to our defense,” she wrote.

Elena added: “It's about showing that when any of us are targeted for defending the values ​​that make America great, we are not alone. We stand with them, shoulder to shoulder. shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend and fight against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic.”

Meanwhile, her husband supported her on X, formerly Twitter. He denounced the “unfair” ruling and asked people to donate to the fund.

“Give something and DEMONSTRATE that the American people are united against unjust decisions like this where bias is present. [sic] corrupt judges and legal system are out of control,” Grant wrote.

The real estate mogul added: “Any amount is welcome and 100% of the funds will be forwarded to Trump Org for its defense of this ridiculous ruling. If this ruling stands, everything you own is at risk.”

Even though Elena now claims to be in “communication” with Trump’s team, the ex-president has not yet publicly acknowledged the existence of the GoFundMe launched in her name.

Donald Trump ordered to pay full bail amount to cover $454 million civil fraud judgment

MEGA

Amid MAGA's attempt to support Trump, a New York appeals judge rejected his request to pay $100 million bail as he appeals what he described as a ruling of “anti-American” civil fraud of $454 million.

Trump reportedly asked to pay $100 million, saying it would be impossible for him to raise the money to cover the entire judgment because he was barred from getting loans from New York banks. However, New York State Attorney General Letitia James opposed Trump's request, arguing that he had to pay the full bail to ensure the state received its money in case the ex-president would lose his appeal.

Judge Anil Singh of the state court's appellate division ruled that Trump must post full bail and that his three-year ban on operating a business in New York still stands. Nonetheless, Judge Singh removed the restriction on Trump's ability to seek loans from financial institutions in New York, potentially allowing him to use the equity in his assets to cover the entire bond amount.

A five-judge appeals panel will now review Singh's tentative ruling to determine how much Trump must release in order to avoid paying the entire verdict while he appeals.

