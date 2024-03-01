MP Stalin's minister accepts 'small mistake' denounced by PM Modi | Latest news India





Chennai: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded MP Stalin's government over the photograph of a Chinese rocket in an advertisement for a new ISRO facility, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and minister of Tamil Nadu, Anitha Radhakrishnan, admitted to having made “a small mistake”. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo) Radhakrishnan said officials missed a mistake made by those who designed the ad. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. A small mistake was made in the advertisement we published in the newspaper regarding setting up of a rocket launch pad in Kulasekarapatnam area, he told ANI on Thursday. The image of the Chinese flag in the advertisement welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake on the part of those who designed the advertisement, and we did not pay attention to it, he added. PM Modi criticized Tamil Nadu government Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday, said the DMK government had pasted the China sticker to take “false credit” for the facilities of the ISRO in Tamil Nadu. “DMK is a party which is not functioning but is coming forward to take false credits. These people are sticking their stickers on our projects. Now they have crossed the line, they have pasted the sticker of China to s “Give credit for ISRO's launch pad to Tamil Nadu.” He had said. Also read: “Prime Minister invited Xi”: Kanimozhi’s return “China is not an enemy” following Modi’s attack He said that with this advertisement, the MK Stalin-led government had insulted Indian scientists and the space sector. “They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes you pay, they are advertising and not even including a picture of Indian space. They did not want to “To present India's space success before the world, they have insulted our scientists, our space sector and your tax money. Now it is high time that the DMK is punished for its actions,” he said. he declares. BJP said ad showed DMK's inclination towards China Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai claimed that the advertisement showed the DMK's commitment to China. Also Read: China Flare on DMK's ISRO Advertisement Sparks Row, PM Modi Says Shows Commitment to “This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan today to leading Tamil dailies is a manifestation of the DMK's commitment to China and its utter disregard for the sovereignty of our country. The DMK, a party that fight against corruption, is desperate to stick stickers since the announcement of ISRO's second launch pad at Kulasekarapatinam has been released,” he wrote on X on Wednesday. Also read: 24/7 PM Modi on his way to Sindri to restart the fertilizer factory, then to Calcutta DMK's counterattack Reacting to Modi's attack, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday said India has not declared China an enemy country. She pointed out that Prime Minister Modi himself had invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to India. Also read: Argument breaks out over rocket with Chinese flag in TN ad “I don't think India declared China an enemy country. I saw that the Prime Minister invited the Chinese leader and they went to Mahabalipuram. Just because you don't want to accept the truth, you find reasons to distract from the problem,” she said. With contributions from ANI

