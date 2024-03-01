Biden and Trump's border visits highlight immigration as election issue | U.S.-Mexico Border News





US President Joe Biden will visit the border town of Brownsville, Texas, as Donald Trump heads to Eagle Pass, Texas.

US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent in November's election, will visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday as immigration has become a key issue for voters.

Biden, who has been defensive on the issue in recent months, will use a visit to the border town of Brownsville, Texas, to highlight how Republican lawmakers have rejected a bipartisan effort to toughen immigration policies. immigration on Trump's orders.

Biden will meet with Border Patrol agents and Customs and law enforcement officials and deliver a speech Thursday.

He's leaving because it's important to emphasize that Republicans are getting in the way here, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden took office in 2021 promising to reverse Trump's tough immigration policies, but has since toughened his own approach.

Under pressure from Republicans who accuse him of failing to control the border, Biden called on Congress last year to provide more funding for control and said he would close the border if given a new authority to turn back migrants.

Biden will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom Republican lawmakers narrowly voted to remove over his management of the border earlier this month. However, it is unlikely that the Democratic-led Senate will vote to impeach Mayorkas.

A member of the National Guard directs a vehicle into the entrance to Shelby Park along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Trump, who as president from 2017 to early 2021 considered a tough stance on the border a signature issue for him, accused Biden of bumbling border issues. He will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, where arrivals have posed a problem for authorities in recent months.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, called the border a crime scene in a statement and said the visiting former president would present a plan to secure the border immediately after taking office.

A Jan. 31 Reuters-Ipsos poll finds Americans' growing concern about immigration, with 17 percent of respondents citing it as the most important issue facing the United States today, up from 11 percent in December. This is the top concern among Republican respondents, with 36 percent citing it as their top concern, compared to 29 percent citing the economy.

Trump will be joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose administration built a military base camp at Eagle Pass to deter migrants.

Eagle Pass remains a flashpoint in a heated partisan debate over border security, even as the number of migrants caught crossing undocumented into that country and into Brownsville fell sharply in January and February.

The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without papers hit a monthly record of 250,000 in December but fell by half in January, a trend that U.S. officials attribute to tightening Mexican controls and trends seasonal.

Abbott, a Republican, deployed thousands of National Guard troops and laid concertina cables and river buoys to deter illegal immigration through a program called Operation Lone Star.

Immigration enforcement has always been the purview of the federal government, and Abbott's actions have sparked legal and political standoffs with the Biden administration and immigrant rights activists.

