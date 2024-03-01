Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit and address two rallies in Arambagh and Krishnanagar, besides inaugurating projects of significant value. 22,000 crore in separate events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

In Krishnanagar, Modi will address a rally on Saturday as part of an assembly segment, which ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) defector Mukul Roy won in 2021 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket ). BJP's Madhusudan Bag is an assemblyman from Arambagh. TMC's Aparupa Poddar won the Arambagh Lok Sabha seat for the second time in 2019 when the BJP won 18 of Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has set a target of winning 35 seats, including Krishnanagar, in Bengal. TMC's Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on charges of corruption for raising questions in Parliament, won the Krishnanagar seat in 2019. BJP's Satyabrata Mookerjee won the seat in 1999 and became state minister. 'Union.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said he expected the Prime Minister to focus on a corruption-free society in Bengal when he addresses the people. …he will talk about the development and revival of industries in this state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted Modi without naming him at an event in Jhargram on Thursday. Some people start coming to Bengal when elections are around the corner. They make big promises that are never kept. If they [BJP] If we win this election, the price of cooking gas will hit the ceiling.

Modi will arrive in Bengal days after Home Minister Amit Shah said on February 10 that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.

The CAA was passed in 2019 to fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015. TMC opposed the CAA, calling it unconstitutional as it binds the citizenship to faith in a secular country.

Bengal has a large Scheduled Caste population which includes Namasudras who migrated from Bangladesh. The BJP has focused on this community in all recent elections.