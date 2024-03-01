Border press conferences: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump deliver dueling remarks at the US-Mexico border





WASHINGTON — Three hundred miles apart, President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump marched along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, in dueling trips highlighting how immigration has become important for the 2024 elections and how much everyone wants to use it. to his advantage.

Each chose an optimal location to make their case, their schedules being remarkably similar. They each received a briefing on operations and issues, toured the border and delivered overlapping remarks. But that's where the comparisons end.

Biden, who sought to highlight how Republicans failed to reach a bipartisan deal on border security at Trump's behest, visited the Rio Grande Valley city of Brownsville. For nine years, this corridor was the busiest for illegal crossings, but these have declined sharply in recent months.

The president walked a quiet stretch of the border along the Rio Grande and received a lengthy operational briefing from Homeland Security agents who told him bluntly about what more they needed.

“I want the American people to know what we are trying to do,” he told U.S. officials. “We can’t afford not to do this.”

Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks on migrants arriving at the border, calling them “terrorists” and criminals after exploiting rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to claim that migrants are poisoning America's blood.

“The United States of America is being invaded,” he said.

Trump was at Eagle Pass, about 325 miles northwest of Brownsville, in the corridor that currently sees the highest number of crossings. He visited a local park that has become a Republican symbol of defiance against the federal immigration enforcement practices he derides.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas National Guard troops gave him a tour, showing him the barbed wire they installed on Abbott's orders and in defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court order .

“It’s like a war,” Trump said.

The number of people crossing the U.S. border illegally has been increasing for years for complex reasons, including climate change, war and unrest in other countries, the economy, and cartels that view migration as a cash cow .

The administration's approach has been to pair border enforcement with increasing legal pathways for migrants, designed to incentivize people to arrive by plane with sponsors, not illegally walk to the border .

Arrests for illegal crossings halved in January, but reached record levels in December. The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has far exceeded the capacity of an immigration system that has not been substantially updated in decades. Trump and Republicans say Biden is refusing to act, but absent Congress changing the law, any major policies risk being challenged or held up in court.

Among these voters, concerns about the country's broken immigration system are growing on both sides of the political divide, which could be particularly problematic for Biden.

According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in January, the share of voters concerned about immigration increased to 35% from 27% last year. Fifty-five percent of Republicans say the government should focus on immigration in 2024, while 22 percent of Democrats see immigration as a priority. This is up from 45% and 14%, respectively, from December 2022.

Trump landed to the cheers of a crowd gathered at the small airport who held signs reading: “Trump 2024.” Some shouted, “Good job, Trump. » He chatted for a few minutes with the supporters before getting into his SUV which was waiting for him.

From Air Force One, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas rejected claims that the president's visit was political and stressed how his department that manages the U.S.-Mexico border needed additional funds that would have been contained in the collapsed bill.

“This visit is focused on the work we do, not the rhetoric of others,” he said. “This focuses on operational needs, operational challenges and the significant impact that legislation would have on improving the security of our borders.”

A symbol of political division, the Republican-controlled House voted to impeach Mayorkas over the Biden administration's handling of the US-Mexico border. Democrats say the charges constitute a political dispute and not the “high crimes and misdemeanors” provided as a bar to impeachment in the Constitution.

Since the president's last visit to the border a year ago, the immigration debate in Washington has shifted further to the right. Democrats are increasingly eager to enact border restrictions now that migrants are sleeping in police stations and airplane hangars in big cities.

During bipartisan discussions over an immigration deal that would have boosted migrant access, Biden himself said he would be willing to “shut down the border” right now, if the deal passed.

The talks looked promising for a while. But Trump, who did not want to give Biden a political victory on one of his key campaign issues, convinced Republicans to end the deal. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., declared the deal dead on arrival.

Biden promised to make sure everyone knows why.

“Every day between now and November, the American people will know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said earlier this month, referring to the slogan Former President's Make America Great Again. .

Trump will also be interviewed by Fox News' Sean Hannity from Shelby Park, a stretch along the Rio Grande owned by the city of Eagle Pass.

Trump has outlined updated immigration proposals that would mark a dramatic escalation of the approach he used in office and that has sparked concern from civil rights activists and numerous legal challenges.

Some of these include reviving and extending its controversial travel ban, imposing “ideological control” for migrants, terminating all work permits, and removing funding for housing and transport of people who are in the country illegally. Trump will also likely bring up the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia. The suspect is a Venezuelan migrant.

“Biden is absurdly trying to blame me and congressional Republicans for the national security and public safety disaster he has created,” Trump wrote in an op-ed in the British newspaper The Daily Mail . “He created this catastrophe.”

Associated Press writer Valerie Gonzalez in Brownsville, Texas, and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.

