Can Xi propose a plan to save China's economy?
Li, who is expected to visit Australia later this year, is expected to present a GDP growth forecast of around 5% for 2024.
This roughly matches last year's growth of 5.2 percent and seems ambitious in the current context. The other important target will be the public deficit/GDP ratio for 2024, which should be maintained at around 3 percent.
Delivering his first work report since becoming prime minister a year ago, Li is expected to signal moderate fiscal stimulus and deliver optimistic messages to consumers and investors.
However, the evidence available so far suggests that policy changes will primarily involve an adjustment of existing economic policy mechanisms, rather than the deployment of revolutionary new approaches, writes Thomas.
Xi himself seems to believe that current problems constitute the short-term pain necessary for the long-term gain of a safer, more self-reliant economy. Although big questions remain about whether Xi can maintain China's growth rate without structural reforms that boost consumption, improve local finances and allow market forces to play a greater role.
China's failure to recover from the pandemic has eroded consumer and investor confidence. The real estate sector remains the biggest concern as large debt-ridden developers such as Evergrande fail to repay their payments, leaving work on millions of half-finished buildings lying unused.
High local government debt is further affected by falling revenues from land sales, making it more difficult to maintain traditionally high levels of infrastructure investment. At the same time, deflation is worsening, as the latest economic reports show, and this could be exacerbated if monetary policy is further eased.
Despite this, China's leaders are aiming for the kind of growth that other major economies can only dream of. China's 26 richest cities, each with a GDP of more than 1 trillion yuan ($214 billion) in 2023, have already set growth targets of more than 5 percent. say state media.
An ambitious growth target and an unchanged CPI inflation target despite recent deflationary pressures would show that policymakers remain focused on economic growth, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note this week.
What global investment banks doing business in China often forget to mention in their economic analyzes is that no one really trusts Beijing's GDP data. Some economists estimate that China's real growth was only 1.5 percent last year, compared with an official figure of 5.2 percent.
A target of 5 percent is seen as a compromise between a more pessimistic figure of 4.5 percent, which could further erode confidence, and a higher target of 5.5 percent, which would force the government to step up its enforcement measures. RELAUNCH.
Tuesday's work report will also release the annual quota of local government bonds used to finance infrastructure development and special treasury bills, which could reach 4 trillion yuan ($855 billion) and 1,000 billion, respectively. billion yuan ($214 billion), according to Goldman Sachs.
Planned spending on infrastructure and any policies to stimulate property construction will have a direct impact on future demand for Australian iron ore.
Mining companies that reported profits last month, including BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue, say demand for steel from China has remained stable, but that could change at any time.
Our near-term outlook for China remains cautious and depends on how quickly and effectively pro-growth policies impact the broader Chinese economy, BHP chief Mike said this week Henry.
Ideology will overshadow China's economic realities at next week's gathering that Xi will chair. While his advisers, led by Li, have pledged to do more to win back foreign investment and build confidence, Xi himself is prioritizing national security over growth.
There has been talk that this focus could shift back in favor of big companies in 2024, but new state secrets laws passed by China's top legislature on Tuesday indicate otherwise.
Some analysts say there are signs that Beijing wants to restore some balance.
Chinese economic officials have had enough and are explicitly saying that the push for security at the expense of everything else, including economic growth, has gone too far, says Andrew Polk, co-founder and head of economic research at Trivium China, a strategic consulting firm based in Beijing.
Polk cites a statement made on February 1 by the highest decision-making body, the Central Commission on Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA).
Only by adhering to high-quality development and increasing our economic strength can we effectively resist all kinds of risks, according to the editorial published in state media.
The raids and arrests also gave credence to advice from some Western governments for leaders to exercise extreme caution or reconsider travel and engagements with China, amplifying the chilling effect on the business environment. Chinese, Polks Trivium said in a report.
Concrete signs in both sessions that economic concerns are gaining ground would be a big boost to overall confidence and could herald a period of sustained pro-growth, pro-business policy.
Efforts to boost consumption will be another key focus of Tuesday's National People's Congress. Genuine political reform, such as improving social protection, distributing vouchers or abolishing the household registration system known as hukou should remain on the ice.
Any foreign policy statements Xi makes on hot-button geopolitical topics such as Taiwan, the United States and Europe's trade restrictions on Beijing and Donald Trump's possible return to the presidency will also be closely watched.
Although Xi has toned down his rhetoric toward the West since his country's economy deteriorated, diplomatic relations remain fragile.
