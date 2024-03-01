E. Jean Carroll tells judge to reject Trump's request to delay $83 million judgment, calling him least trustworthy borrower





CNN-

E. Jean Carroll said Donald Trump should not be given more time to pay the $83.3 million he was awarded in his defamation trial against the former president, telling the judge that Trump is the least trusted by borrowers.

On Friday, Trump asked the judge in the defamation case to give him additional time to satisfy the judgment while he appeals the jury's verdict or to allow him to pay a lesser amount ranging from $24 million to 40 million dollars.

Carroll's lawyers opposed the request, writing in a court filing Thursday that Trump's request amounts to trust me.

He gives no information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets. It does not specify what percentage of its assets are liquid or explain how Carroll might go about collecting them. He doesn't even recognize the risks that now accompany his financial situation, from a half-billion dollar judgment obtained by the New York attorney general to the 91 criminal charges that could permanently end his career as a man. business, the lawyers wrote.

They continued: He is simply asking the Court to trust me and offering, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the equivalent of a paper napkin; signed by the least trustworthy of borrowers. Carroll's lawyers also pointed to Trump's history of stiffing lenders and lawyers.

Trump's lawyers have until Saturday to respond before the judge issues a ruling.

The judge made the jury's verdict official on February 8, which gave Trump 30 days to post bond to appeal. According to the current schedule, he would have to post bail in about two weeks.

Since the verdict, Trump's financial situation has become more complicated. The judge overseeing the New York attorney general's civil fraud case entered a $454 million judgment against Trump earlier this month. Trump offered to post $100 million in the case and asked an appeals court judge to delay the timing of posting bail. The judge denied his request for a stay on Wednesday.

Carroll's lawyers said it's not just about the opacity of Trump's current finances, but also the impact Trump's swirling legal troubles, including four criminal indictments, could have on his ability to satisfy the coming judgment. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.

If Trump is found guilty of even a subset of the 91 criminal charges against him, the implications for his ability to satisfy the judgment could be significant. And even before a conviction, Trump's brand is believed to be his most valuable asset, although one that cannot be easily used to satisfy a civil judgment risks suffering from the various legal proceedings in which he is involved, they wrote Carroll's lawyers.

Additionally, by the time the post-trial motions (or appeal) are fully resolved, Trump may find himself in a very different position. He could then be president of the United States; he could then be a convicted criminal serving time behind bars; or, given his advanced age, Carroll might be forced to consider his estate. Any of these developments could significantly complicate collection efforts, his lawyers said.

The $83.3 million verdict was the second time in the past year that a jury awarded Carroll millions of dollars in damages from Trump for his defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her allegations of rape.

Last year, a jury awarded her $5 million in damages after finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation for denying Carroll's rape allegations, saying she was not his type and suggesting that she made up the story to sell copies of her book.

In the case in question, a jury found that Carroll should receive $83.3 million in damages to repair his reputation, compensate him and punish Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/29/politics/e-jean-carroll-donald-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos