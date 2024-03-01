Turkish government seeks to restrict powers of Constitutional Court

Reuters

President Reccep Tayyip Erdoğan's government is seeking ways to limit the influence of Turkey's Constitutional Court, prompted by its decisions to free a jailed opposition parliamentarian, according to a senior official and two lawmakers from the ruling alliance.

According to the senior government official and two ruling party lawmakers, Erdoğan and his allies are concerned about the influence exerted by the court, particularly through its widespread use of “individual petitions.”

Erdoğan's office and the Justice Ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The senior Turkish official, who like the other two sources requested anonymity to speak freely, said the court had established “a single sphere of power” through the rulings.

The court has handled more than 500,000 individual petitions alleging a violation of fundamental rights by authorities since September 2012 and has ruled on more than 484,000 cases, according to official data.

In November, Erdoğan said he would play the role of “arbiter” in the judicial crisis and that legislation could resolve the conflict between the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation.

“It is not difficult to make legal arrangements regarding individual requests,” he said, without elaborating.

The government is studying different options, the senior official said: these include the creation of a “Turkish Human Rights Court” that would handle individual petitions separately.

The Constitutional Court and the individual appeals system will remain in one form or another, the official said. “But regulations are needed,” the person added.

The Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation declined to comment on the Reuters article.

One of the two AKP MPs, who requested anonymity, said the Constitutional Court should have clearly defined jurisdiction so as not to encroach on the Court of Cassation and exceed its jurisdiction.

Turkey's highest court ruled in October that Can Atalay's continued imprisonment violated his right to hold office after he was elected to parliament from his prison cell in May's general election.

Atalay was sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison for trying to overthrow Erdoğan's government by organizing nationwide protests in 2013. The 46-year-old lawyer denies the accusations.

He appealed to the Constitutional Court using an “individual petition” – a mechanism created by a 2010 constitutional amendment that allows citizens to bring rights issues directly to the highest court.

The Constitutional Court's decision to release him sparked a legal crisis on November 8 when Turkey's highest appeals court, the Court of Cassation, said it would not recognize the decision and filed a criminal complaint against the judges who made it.

The appeal court accused the Constitutional Court of having exceeded its jurisdiction by acting as a “super-appeal body”.

Mehmet Uçum, Erdoğan's senior advisor and vice president of the Presidential Legal Policy Council, defended the Court of Cassation's decision in November on social media platform X and criticized the Constitutional Court for making “unconstitutional decisions “.

Atalay's lawyers had expected him to be released after the Constitutional Court ruled for the second time in December that he should be released, they told Reuters. But on December 27, the Istanbul Criminal Court refused to release him a second time and sent the case back to the Court of Cassation, saying a review by the appeals court was mandatory.

In January, the Turkish Parliament – ​​dominated by Erdoğan supporters – stripped Atalay of its parliamentary status. Atalay, still in prison, declined to comment.

The European Commission, in its annual report on Turkey's stalled EU membership attempt, criticized in November a “serious setback” in democratic standards, human rights and judicial independence. He criticized the lack of transparency and meritocracy in the appointment of judges and prosecutors.

Erdoğan's government, which reorganized the justice system after the failed 2016 coup, says the system meets international standards.

Bertil Oder, a constitutional law professor at Istanbul's Koc University, said the Constitutional Court's popularity among the public has increased since it began ruling on individual petitions. “The more he interprets rights, the stronger his bond with citizens becomes,” she said.

Several court decisions have aroused Ankara's anger. Most recently, it canceled 37 regulations as part of the first executive order issued under the presidential system in 2018.

However, the court ruled in favor of the government on several major issues.

In 2016, he rejected a call from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to overturn emergency laws passed after the coup attempt.

The move strengthened Erdoğan's sweeping powers, says Kerem Altıparmak, a prominent Turkish human rights lawyer at the Ankara Bar.

“The importance of the Court lies in the fact that it projects to the international community the image that there is a functioning justice system in Turkey,” he said. “This does not solve any critical case; on the contrary, it is at the center of the problem.”

Ayça Akpek Şenay, lawyer and vice-president of the CHP disciplinary council, said: “Despite its shortcomings, the court offers a different perspective.” “Erdoğan’s government is incapable of manipulating the situation to its advantage and this destabilizes them.”

The court includes 15 judges, one of whom completed his term in 2024. According to the procedure for electing new members of the court, President Erdoğan selects one member from the three candidates presented to him in an internal election.

The selection of State Council Member (Danıştay) Yılmaz Akçil to the High Court was finalized on January 31.