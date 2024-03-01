Starmer will have a lot to rebuild

Right now, Sir Keir Starmer is a very important person. He is the leader of the opposition in the United Kingdom. He is the leader of the country's Labor Party. And above all, he has a very good chance of becoming British Prime Minister in less than a year. Yes, Starmers' Labor Party has consistently topped the polls in the run-up to the next UK general election, which most observers believe will take place at the end of this year.

The Guardian reports that Labor leads the Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives by around 20 points at the end of the third week of February, a staggering difference based on data from all major UK polling agencies. In fact, Starmer is like a man on a rebuilding mission. He is there to rebuild a lot of things. He presented his plans for rebuilding the United Kingdom at the Labor Party's annual conference in Liverpool in October 2023. The United Kingdom has been led by the Conservatives since 2010 under five prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

In a country that has seen a lot recently, including Brexit and its aftermath, the Covid pandemic, a recession, continued high inflation, falling living standards and the disastrous mandates of Johnson and Truss in particular, Starmer s is committed to leading a decade of national renewal. How does Starmer plan to rebuild the UK? The most crucial question in the context of a country shaken by the upheavals of Brexit is whether, under his leadership, it would rejoin the European Union or not. At a conference of center-left leaders in Canada in September, Starmer said: Actually, we don't want to diverge, we don't want to lower standards, we don't want to destroy environmental standards, labor standards for people at work, food standards and everything else. the rest.

After the Conservative administration accused him of trying to cancel Brexit, he reiterated that there was no reason to rejoin the EU. New transport links, new homes, new towns, new green energy projects and a modernized, more efficient National Health Service were promised by Starmer as a vision for his Labor government. Starmer looks like someone ready to seize power in the wake of a national catastrophe or war. I must warn you: our return will be difficult, he declared. But know that what is broken can be fixed. What is ruined can be rebuilt. Well, what is crumbling or broken that Starmer wants to fix? 2019 saw Labour's worst general election performance since 1935, with the party losing many parliamentary seats in working-class areas it had dominated for generations.

This caused a seismic shift, leading to the resignation of Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. And in 2020, Starmer was elected leader of the party. Starmer is therefore also ready to rebuild the broken Labor Party. What kind of Labor leader is Starmer? Like Harry Perkins, right? Labor MP Chris Mullins' 1982 novel, A Very British Coup, had Perkins as the main character. At the time, Labor was vehemently opposed to Mrs Thatcher's administration. Harry Perkins was a former Sheffield steelworker from a strong Labor background. In the story, Perkins was elected British Prime Minister in 1991, at a time of intense political turmoil.

His main priorities included breaking up media monopolies, pushing for Britain to leave NATO and pursuing unilateral nuclear disarmament. Perkins was cunning, ruthless and capable of fighting dirty. He believed in total responsibility. One day, while traveling on a train, someone asked him if he was going to eliminate first class. He replied: No, I will abolish the second class. I think everyone is first class, right? If Harry Perkins is the role model, how does Starmer fit into the mold of a Labor leader? It is true that, despite critics from both sides of the political spectrum who frequently deride Starmer as a wealthy north London lawyer, he has a more working-class background than any Labor leader in a generation . However, he may not share Perkins' left-wing views. In fact, the main obstacle Starmer has had to overcome in his quest to rebuild the Labor Party is separating Labor from the ultra-leftism associated with Corbyn. A Financial Times columnist compared Starmer's success in turning around the Labor Party to transforming Microsoft in the Internet age.

Wow! Despite comparisons to the political rise of Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, Starmer is certainly no Macron. Macron, in fact, started from scratch in creating his party. Nor is Starmer Trump, who can remain relevant after four years out of power. But Starmer has proven himself to be a skillful, if often ruthless, political operator in the process of turning the Labor Party around and putting it on a more centrist footing. Starmer's growing prominence has led to more detailed depictions of him.

In one such recent analysis, John A. Smith's 2024 book, Keir Starmer: Rebuilding the Labor Legacy, describes Starmer as embodying drive, tenacity, and a strong dedication to social justice. Starmer, as party leader, faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding a party shattered by prolonged Tory rule and Brexit. And, more importantly, several experts have also seen Starmer as the ideal candidate to rebuild the government's crucial links with business. But Startmer may not be a born politician, as many commentators have explained. At Oxford in 1986, Starmer became involved with a magazine called Socialist Alternatives, which introduced a small readership to Pabloism, a fringe branch of Trotskyism.

His most important contribution in the most left-wing period of his life was not the ideological debates within the sect but rather the publication of the journal. According to a contemporary, Keir was the guy behind the scenes, the one who did the hardest work. It was the beginning of a career of using bureaucratic procedures to resolve human dramas. In a recent article, The Economist also described Starmer as someone who prioritizes his work as a bureaucrat over his political career. This, in fact, is just one of many paradoxes exposed by Tom Baldwin in this incredibly incisive, illuminating and informative recent biography, Keir Starmer: The Biography. Baldwin presented Starmer as a reformer uncomfortable on the political stage. Well, does Starmer expect to rebuild exactly that? All things considered, Starmer could become British Prime Minister at a crucial time when right-wing, or more precisely far-right, ideologies are taking over Europe.

The far right is growing increasingly powerful, with a strong footprint stretching from Sweden in the north to Italy in the south. Among major economies, centrist and center-left parties continue to lead France and Germany; Yet far-right parties are gaining strength in these countries as well. From this perspective, a Labor government in Britain after 14 years of absence could help preserve socio-political balance in Europe's changing political landscape.

Additionally, two major wars are taking place in this region. Following Starmer's positions on Israel and Ukraine, as well as any changes in US-UK relations, will be fascinating, particularly if Donald Trump pulls off a stunning election comeback in November. Overall, from the perspective of the socio-political balance in Europe and the rest of the world, Keir Starmers' reign will be both historically significant and exciting. (The author is Professor of Statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta.)