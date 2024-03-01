Leaked Communist Party document warns of 'hostile forces'

Getty Images

US President Joe Biden visited Hanoi in September last year

If countries can be said to go out of fashion and out of fashion, then Vietnam is certainly having its moment in the spotlight.

Once best known for remaining quietly in the strategic shadows, its leaders almost unknown to the rest of the world, Vietnam is now courted by everyone.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping both visited last year. The United States has seen its relationship with Vietnam elevated to the highest possible level, that of a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Vietnam has accepted 18 existing or planned free trade agreements. His collaboration is sought on climate change, supply chain resilience, pandemic preparedness and a host of other issues.

It is seen as a key regional player in the growing rivalry between the United States and China; in the South China Sea, where it contests Chinese claims to certain island groups; and as the best alternative to China for manufacturing outsourcing.

What has not changed is the iron grip that the Communist Party maintains on power and on all forms of political expression.

Vietnam is one of five remaining one-party communist states in the world. No political opposition is allowed. Dissidents are regularly imprisoned and repression has become even more severe in recent years. Decision-making at the top of the party is shrouded in secrecy.

However, a leaked internal document from the Politburo of the Central Committee, Vietnam's highest decision-making body, has shed rare light on what the party's top leaders think about all these international partnerships.

The document, known as Directive 24, was obtained by Project88, a human rights organization focused on Vietnam. References to this document in several party publications suggest that it is authentic.

It was released by the Politburo last July and contains dire warnings about the threat posed to national security by “hostile and reactionary forces” brought into Vietnam through its growing international ties.

According to Directive 24, the latter “will increase their activities of sabotage and internal political transformation by forming alliances and networks of “civil society”, “independent unions”, thus creating the premises for the formation of political opposition groups nationals”.

The document urges party officials at all levels to exercise rigor to counter these influences. He warns that despite all of Vietnam's apparent economic successes, “security in the economy, finance, currency, foreign investment, energy and labor is not strong, there is a latent risk of foreign dependence , manipulation and seizure of certain “sensitive areas””. .

This is alarmist stuff. In none of its public statements has the Vietnamese government appeared so insecure. So what does that mean?

The document was signed by the General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong.

Ben Swanton, co-director of Project88, has no doubt that Directive 24 heralds the start of an even harsher campaign against human rights activists and civil society groups.

He cites the nine orders at the end of the document addressed to party officials, to monitor social media to counter “false propaganda”, to “not allow the formation of independent political organizations!” » and to be attentive to people who benefit from increased contact. with international institutions to spark “color revolutions” and “street revolutions”.

“The mask is off,” says Ben Swanton. “Vietnamese leaders say they intend to violate human rights as part of their policies.”

Not everyone sees it that way.

“Directive 24 does not so much signal a new wave of internal repression against civil society and pro-democracy activists as the status quo, i.e. the continuation of repression against these activists,” says Carlyle Thayer, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Washington. New South Wales and renowned specialist on Vietnam.

He cites the timing of the directive, issued just after the United States and Vietnam agreed to their highest-level partnership, and just two months before President Biden's visit.

It is a momentous decision, he says, driven by the party's fear that the impact of the Covid pandemic and the economic slowdown in China will prevent Vietnam from achieving its goal of becoming a developed country. high-income earners by 2045. with the United States to take its fast-growing economy to the next level.

Hardliners within the party feared that the United States would inevitably encourage pro-democracy sentiment in Vietnam and threaten the party's monopoly on power.

Professor Thayer believes the combative language used in Directive 24 was intended to reassure hardliners that this would not happen. He believes the decision to have General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, not only Vietnam's most powerful political figure but also a known communist ideologue, personally sign the new partnership, was intended to do the same thing.

What Directive 24 clearly illustrates is the dilemma facing Vietnam's communist leaders as their country becomes a global manufacturing and trading power.

Vietnam is not big enough to do what China did and lock itself behind its own “Great Firewall.” Social media platforms like Facebook are easily accessible there; Vietnam needs foreign investment and technology to continue its rapid growth and cannot afford to become isolated from the world.

Vietnam hopes to become a developed, high-income country by 2045

Some of Vietnam's free trade agreements, such as the largest with the EU finalized in 2020, come with clauses on human and labor rights. Vietnam has also ratified some International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, including one requiring freedom of assembly.

But Directive 24 suggests he is reluctant to honor these clauses.

In this document, the party demands explicit limits on the independence of unions, ordering officials to “strictly manage the creation of employee organizations; to take proactive initiatives when participating in the International Labor Organization Convention which protects freedom of association and the right to organize”, ensure the continued leadership of the Party, the leadership of party cells and the management of government at all levels.

In other words, yes to cooperation with the ILO, and a resounding no to any union that is not controlled by the party.

Ben Swanton argues that Directive 24 shows Vietnam's potential Western partners that their agreements on human or labor rights are nothing more than a fig leaf, politely covering up the deals they have made with a political system incapable of respecting individual rights.

Which civil society groups, he asks, will be allowed to monitor these free trade agreements, when we have already seen six environmental and climate activists imprisoned on spurious grounds, just as Vietnam has just signed a vast energy transition partnership with Western governments?

There was a time, decades ago, when many believed that one-party Marxist-Leninist states were the future, bringing modernity, progress and economic fairness to the world's poorest societies.

Today, they constitute a historical anomaly. Even China is considered a political model by very few people, however admired its economic achievements.