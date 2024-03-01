Security and economy at the center of main Chinese meetings





Top Chinese officials will hold their annual meeting next week, providing a rare window into the thinking of the ruling Communist Party as it tightens its grip in the face of economic headwinds.

From a prolonged housing crisis to falling domestic spending, China's lawmakers face a litany of challenges as they hold their “two sessions.”

The meetings are unlikely to unveil major rescue packages that experts say are needed to get the economy back on track. Instead, they will continue to “strengthen national security measures on all fronts”, Ho-fung Hung, professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University, told AFP. “This will not help the economy but could help the party-state weather the storm of the economic crisis,” he said. Smaller-scale investments in science and technology, as well as measures to lift China's debt-ridden property market, could be on the agenda. However, Neil Thomas, an analyst of Chinese politics at the Asia Society, said President Xi Jinping “seems relatively unfazed by his country's recent growing pains.” “I don't expect major changes on fundamental economic issues,” he told AFP. People look at a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing Greg Boulanger



Meticulously choreographed and staged over more than a week, the most important of the “two sessions” is that of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislative body, which opens Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the first of the sessions, begins Monday but is generally overshadowed by the NPC. Thousands of delegates from across the country gather each year for sessions to approve bills, budgets and personnel moves. The first item on the agenda will be Premier Li Qiang's announcement of China's GDP growth target for 2024, which is expected to remain around 5%. “The GDP target will likely err on the side of caution without acknowledging the extent of the pressures on the economy,” Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics, told AFP. Beijing has for years been reluctant to confront these pressures head-on with a major bailout, fearing it would put too much pressure on fragile state coffers. Analysts see no reason to think that will change soon. “Investors and consumers are looking for measures that can restore their confidence,” Choyleva said. “But the government's focus on preventing increased economic risk and improving security will not allow for the type of measures that will immediately increase positivity,” she said. The NPC constitutes a “crucial networking event, where thousands of powerful individuals from across China meet and discuss politics,” according to analyst Nis Grunberg. On paper, his power is limited. All major decisions will have been made weeks before in closed-door Communist Party meetings, far from the cameras of the international media. “He has never rejected any bill, budget, report or appointment that came before him,” said Changhao Wei, a fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School and founder of the website NPC Observer. about the congress. However, the topics covered and the tone of the speeches provide a better understanding of what keeps Chinese leaders up at night. Among these concerns are national defense and security. An increase in China's military budget, second only to that of the United States, is also expected on Tuesday. Beijing last year revised a law significantly broadening its definition of espionage and carried out raids on a series of high-profile consulting, research and due diligence firms. The legislature's top body approved a broad and vague review of China's state secrets law ahead of the NPC, which was “a clear signal of the importance of security to the program of this year,” said Choyleva of Enodo Economics. Faced with a choice between sweeping reforms to revive economic growth and efforts to strengthen state power, analysts say Chinese policymakers have little room for maneuver. “Beijing will not change its approach to control and security,” analyst Grunberg said. “Everyone should be asking: When was the last time Xi compromised on control in favor of economic growth, let alone liberal reform?”

