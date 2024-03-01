Imran Khan writes to IMF demanding an 'audit' of February 8 elections before any bailout talks with Pakistani government





Islamabad, Feb 29 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to the IMF, urging it to conduct an “audit” of at least 30 percent of national and provincial assembly seats to uncover brazen “intervention and fraud”. during the elections before considering new bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped country. The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced last week that he would ask the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid any aid as authorities rigged the election results to keep his party out of power. Its party president-designate Gohar Ali Khan, addressing a press conference with party general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, confirmed the letter on Wednesday, but he refused to share its contents. The Press Trust of India has seen a letter addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva by party spokesperson Raoof Hasan under Khan's leadership. It begins with a clarification that the party was not against IMF aid to Pakistan. “It must be made clear at the outset that the PTI does not wish to obstruct any IMF facility to the State of Pakistan which promotes the immediate and long-term economic well-being of the country, the letter read. But he added that the IMF facility should be tied to conditions. The letter alleged that the February 8 general elections, which it said resulted in public spending of Rs 50 billion, or $180 million, had caused the subject of widespread intervention and fraud in the counting of votes and tabulation of results. This intervention and fraud was so brazen that the largest member countries of the IMF, including the United States, Great Britain, Brittany and the countries part of the European Union, have called for a full and transparent investigation into the matter, the party said. We therefore call on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities which must be fulfilled before the granting of a financing facility which must impose difficulties on the people of Pakistan. An audit of at least thirty percent of national and provincial assembly seats should be ensured, which can be done in just two weeks, the party demanded. He also said the PTI was not calling on the IMF to take on the role of an investigative agency itself, and suggested that two indigenous organizations, including the Free and Fair Elections Network (Fafen) and PATTAN -Coalition38, had the complete methodologies proposed to conduct the electoral audit. Such a role on the part of the IMF would be a great service. for Pakistan and its people, and could become the harbinger of lasting prosperity, growth and macroeconomic stability in the country, the letter concludes. Meanwhile, the United States urged Pakistan to continue working with the IMF and other international financial institutions towards macroeconomic reforms. for the economic stability of the country. As the United States knows, Pakistan alone needs $2 billion in March to avoid economic collapse. How do you see this effort on the part of the PTI to contact the IMF and also talk about election rigging? a reporter asked US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a press conference on Wednesday. Miller responded: “I will simply say with regard to the IMF that we support Pakistan's efforts to free itself from the vicious cycle of debt and international financing. The long-term health of Pakistan's government and economy is crucial to the country's stability. Pakistan's new government must immediately prioritize the economic situation as policies in the coming months will be crucial to maintaining economic stability for Pakistanis, he said. Miller urged Pakistan to continue working with the IMF and other international financial institutions towards macroeconomic reforms. The current IMF program is expected to end in the second week of April. Official sources said the new government would seek a new loan of around $6 billion from the IMF to help it address the balance of payments issue. Pakistan avoided a default with a $3 billion short-term loan from the IMF last year and it could face problems meeting its external debts in case the new IMF loan is delayed . Meanwhile, the IMF assessment mission is likely to visit Islamabad by the end of this month or early next month, provided that government formation at the federal and provincial levels is completed, according to the media. The mission will finalize the main features of the rescue plan planned in the medium term for Pakistan wants to avoid a default on its external debts. Previously, the IMF assessment mission was scheduled to visit the country in the first week of February, but the delegation declined to visit on the eve of the general elections.

