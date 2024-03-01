Politics
Donald Trump says Greg Abbott is on vice president shortlist
Donald Trump said Thursday during a visit to the Texas-Mexico border that Gov. Greg Abbott is absolutely on his short list of potential vice presidential candidates for his 2024 campaign.
During a joint interview with Abbott on Fox News, host Sean Hannity asked the former president if Abbott was being considered for the job. Trump responded that Abbott is a spectacular man and he was honored when Abbott endorsed him for president last year.
And he did a great job, Trump said. Yes, he would definitely be someone I would consider a lot.
So he's on the list? » Hannity said.
Absolutely, he is, Trump replied, as Abbott looked on.
Hannity then asked if there was anyone else on the shortlist, and Trump named U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican who was recently an opponent in the Republican Party's primary for president . Scott has since endorsed Trump, and Trump has called him an incredible campaign surrogate.
Abbott hasn't always embraced Trump as much as some other state officials like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who twice chaired Trump's campaign in Texas.
Trump and his allies have also shown occasional signs of frustration with Abbott over the years. Last May, Trump asked on his Truth Social platform why Abbott wasn't speaking out on the Texas House's impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of Trump's top allies in Texas.
But Abbott and Trump have already found ways to shore up their relationship come election time. Trump gave Abbott early and crucial support during his contested primary for re-election in 2022, and Abbott appeared at a Houston-area Trump rally weeks before the primary, which the governor easily won.
Abbott has garnered national attention in recent years for his aggressive border and immigration policies. He pushed Texas to use state funds to build border barriers, continuing one of Trump's signature policies. Abbott has spent billions of dollars on border control, using the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troops to police the region. He also spent millions of dollars busing migrants to Democratic-run cities. And he clashed with the Biden administration's border officials by blocking Border Patrol access to a boat launch at a public park along the Rio Grande.
Trump visited this park with Abbott on Thursday to draw attention to President Joe Biden's handling of immigration. While there, he praised Abbott's efforts on border security.
Trump also praised Abbott's deployment of concertina wire along the Rio Grande and his efforts to stop migrants crossing the border illegally.
“He really stepped it up,” Trump said of the governor. “It’s been amazing.”
The two men spent much of Thursday together, touring the Texas-Mexico border at Eagle Pass and discussing Abbott's border security efforts. During his brief speech to reporters, Trump praised Abbott.
This is an incredible operation, Trump said.
At one point, Trump mentioned that several Republicans in the U.S. Senate were vying for his support to replace outgoing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Even though Abbott is not a U.S. senator and the position is not chosen by presidential candidates, Trump joked that he might choose Abbott.
I'd rather be governor of Texas, Abbott replied.
I think you're doing well, Trump said. I want to keep you in Texas.
Democrats, meanwhile, have blasted Abbott's border policy, calling it political opportunism that dehumanizes migrants and wastes state resources that could be better spent on other priorities.
Biden was also at the Texas-Mexico border on Thursday. From Brownsville, he called on Trump and asked him to push Congress to pass important immigration legislation.
“Instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me, or I will join you, in telling Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill,” he said. We can do this together.”
