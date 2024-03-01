Strengthening action – State Magazine

Secretary Blinken speaks during an open forum moderated by INL Deputy Assistant Secretary Maggie Nardi, July 18, 2023. State Department photo

By Joshua Johnson

Fentanyl, a synthetic drug 50 times more potent than heroin, is the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 49, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illegally manufactured synthetic opioids have been implicated in more than two-thirds of the more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths occurring in 2022. In addition to being the leading driver of drug overdoses in the United States, synthetic drugs threaten health public and national security on a global scale. level.

Illegal synthetic drugs can be very deadly, and in 2022, U.S. law enforcement seized enough illicit fentanyl to kill every American. Companies from the People's Republic of China (PRC) are the main suppliers of fentanyl precursor chemicals to cartels in Mexico, which use these precursors to manufacture drugs and smuggle them into the United States. In 2019, the PRC classified all forms of finished fentanyl as Class I drugs, which currently have no medical use and a high potential for abuse and/or dependence. During their November 2023 meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping announced the resumption of bilateral cooperation to combat illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking globally, in focusing on reducing the flow of precursor chemicals fueling fentanyl and illicit synthetics. Drug traffic. While fentanyl is a priority in the United States, in other regions synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA or captagon are more prevalent and, globally, new synthetic drugs continue to emerge . The Biden-Harris Administration is using an evidence-based strategy to defeat synthetic drugs, drawing on federal, state, and local resources as well as subject matter experts in a variety of fields. The Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), under the direction of Assistant Secretary Todd D. Robinson, uses foreign assistance, bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, sanctions and d other tools to counter the illicit flow of narcotics into the country. UNITED STATES. Fentanyl and other illicitly produced synthetic drugs remain INL's top priority.

On July 7, 2023, Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted nearly 100 countries and international organizations at a ministerial meeting to launch the Global Coalition to Combat Synthetic Drug Threats.

Criminal organizations that traffic synthetic drugs are extremely adept at exploiting the weak links in our interconnected global system. When a government aggressively restricts the use of a precursor chemical, traffickers simply buy it elsewhere. When one country closes a transit route, traffickers quickly turn to another. This is the definition of a problem that no country can solve alone, Blinken noted in his remarks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes and delivers opening remarks during a virtual ministerial meeting to launch the State Department's Global Coalition to Combat Synthetic Drug Threats, July 7, 2023. Photo by Freddie Everett

The Ministry has succeeded in expanding the Global Coalition to include more than 1,300 representatives from 141 countries and 11 international organizations. The initiative has exceeded all expectations in raising awareness of this threat to the global political and policy community and is focused on generating action-oriented solutions. Coalition participants participate in working groups focused on three key areas of action: preventing the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of synthetic drugs, detecting emerging drug threats and consumption patterns, and promoting interventions and public health services. Global Coalition participants have access to a network to share best practices, legislation, public health initiatives and data research strategies.

Blinken convened representatives from governments, international organizations, civil society and the private sector on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 18, 2023, to continue the work of the global coalition. Blinken joined panelists from the European Commission, Brazil and Meta to discuss growing collaboration and the need to use network to fight network. On December 18, 2023, the United States secured adoption by consensus of the UNGA plenary resolution, Strengthening Action at the National, Regional, and International Levels to Address Global Public Health and Security Challenges. by synthetic drugs. The resolution highlights the challenges posed by synthetic drugs and their precursors and calls for enhanced international cooperation to address them. This reinforces the need to address these threats as a top priority within the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs through its mid-term review process, which sets international drug policy priorities for next five years.

Partnering with key peer countries in synthetic drug supply chains will be crucial to overall success on this issue. Mexico's role is critical, and Biden continues to raise the issue of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs with Mexican President Lopez Obrador. By strengthening political and diplomatic engagement, INL helps Mexico strengthen its capacity to interdict fentanyl and other drugs. INL provided more than 500 trained dogs that helped law enforcement seize more than 485,000 fentanyl pills. To help Mexican law enforcement dismantle clandestine laboratories, INL donated protective equipment and held training sessions for specialized police units. INL is also working closely with its Mexican counterparts, including regulators and public health agencies, to address the issue from all angles.

INL Deputy Secretary Todd D. Robinson (center, with hat) is participating in a June 2022 tour of the Golden Triangle to discuss anti-trafficking efforts in the region. Photo courtesy of INL

Myanmar is the world's largest producer of methamphetamine, and its neighbors Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand are major trafficking routes for chemical precursors and synthetic drugs. INL works closely with Southeast Asian countries to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and their supply chains, and INL is increasing its efforts with private companies and regulators to stop the diversion of chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs. The INL also strengthens the maritime law enforcement capabilities of Southeast Asian countries to interdict the trafficking of drugs and precursors along some of the world's largest shipping lanes, a key artery for goods traveling to and from the United States. The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized more than 800 kilograms of suspected fentanyl at Kuala Lumpur Airport in December 2023, the first-ever seizure of fentanyl in Southeast Asia.

Captagon, a synthetic stimulant with effects similar to amphetamine, is now produced illegally on an industrial scale, and its trafficking and distribution affects many countries in the Middle East, including Jordan. Once a transit country for captagon to the more lucrative Gulf markets, Jordan has become a consumer country, and the government takes the threat of captagon seriously, as demonstrated by Jordan's co-sponsorship of the resolution of the UNGA on synthetic drugs.

To deepen international cooperation in combating the trade and use of captagon drugs in Jordan, INL partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to conduct the first study in-depth information on drug use in the country. UNODC will help Jordan design a data-driven anti-drug campaign through an INL community policing program.

A counter-narcotics partnership with India, one of the world's largest chemical and pharmaceutical producing countries, is critical to global strategic efforts to disrupt the production and international trafficking of illicit drugs and chemical precursors . INL's work through the U.S.-India Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG) facilitates engagement in law enforcement coordination, aligns multilateral efforts, addresses regulatory issues, and promotes collaboration on drug demand reduction and treatment initiatives. At the 2023 CNWG Annual Meeting, India committed to playing a leadership role in the Global Coalition and is now co-leading efforts to combat the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of synthetic drugs.

INL is also working extensively alongside U.S. interagency partners to establish a working group with the PRC for continued communication and law enforcement coordination on counternarcotics issues. This effort aims to ensure sustainable follow-up on commitments made in November 2023 by Biden and Xi to take meaningful action to thwart the illicit trade in synthetic drugs, precursor chemicals, and pill press equipment.

The Department is continuing its actions against fentanyl and other synthetic drugs using all available resources, but much remains to be done. At an open forum on July 18, 2023, Blinken was asked how he measured success against fentanyl and synthetic drugs.

The most important outcome, he said, is that in 10 years we don't want 110,000 people dying every year from drug overdoses; we don't want 70% of these people to die because they took a synthetic opioid. This is the ultimate measure of success.

Joshua Johnson is a Foreign Service Officer with the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Western Hemisphere Programs.