Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar today to launch development projects





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar from today, according to an official statement. He will launch several development projects in the three states. The Prime Minister will arrive at Sindri in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, at 11 am, where he will launch several development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore and also participate in a public programme. At 3 p.m., PM Modi will land at Arambagh in Bengal's Hooghly district, where he will lay the foundation stone of numerous development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore. Then, the next day, he will arrive at Krishnagar in Bengal's Nadia district, where he will launch projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. On March 2, PM Modi will land in Aurangabad, Bihar and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore at 2:30 p.m. Then, at 5:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Begusarai in Bihar and participate in a public program and also launch several projects of the oil and gas sector worth nearly Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country. Many other projects worth over Rs 13,400 crore will also be launched in Bihar. According to an official release from the PMO, in Jharkhand, the Prime Minister will launch several development projects related to railway, power, coal and fertilizer sectors. In Arambagh, Bengal, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects to the nation related to rail transport, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply and sewage treatment. In Krishnanagar, he will lay the foundation stone for several projects in power, rail and road sectors, including a thermal power plant at Raghunathpur in Purulia district. The PMO statement further said that in Aurangabad, Bihar, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects, including six national highways worth Rs 18,100 crore and 12 projects in the Namami Gange framework worth around Rs 2,190 crore. The projects would also include a six-lane bridge over the Ganga river to be developed as part of the Patna Ring Road. It will be one of the longest river bridges in India. In Begusarai, the Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation several oil and gas projects worth around Rs 1.48 lakh crore and spread across various states such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra , Karnataka and Haryana. It will also launch 'Bharat Pashudhan' – a digital database of farm animals in the country, and '1962 Farmers App' – which records all the data and information present in the 'Bharat Pashudhan' database which can be used by farmers. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar is politically significant, especially in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. This will be his first trip to Jharkhand since the arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren in the money laundering case. This will also be the Prime Minister's first visit to Bihar since Janata Dal (United) supreme leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the opposition-led Indian bloc and returned to the NDA. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengal is also politically significant as it comes amid the Sandeskhali crisis. Published on: March 1, 2024 To agree

