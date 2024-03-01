Trump, Jack Smith propose new trial dates in classified documents case





Lawyers for special counsel Jack Smith and former President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed new trial dates for Trump's criminal trial on charges of mishandling classified documents and national security secrets.

Federal prosecutors have proposed a July 8 start date, while Trump's lawyers have suggested he be tried on August 12. Trump's proposed date came as a surprise, as he and his lawyers have argued that the trial should take place after the November presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, had asked both sides to propose a timetable before a hearing on the issue Friday in Fort Pierce, Florida. The case was originally scheduled to go to trial in May, but the original opening date was expected to be pushed back due to a number of outstanding legal issues that have not yet been decided by the court.

If Cannon accepts Trump's proposed date, the timeline could conflict with Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis' trial plans for Trump's election interference case in Georgia. His office is seeking an August trial date.

In their filing Thursday, Trump's lawyers said the timetable they established was out of respect for Cannon's request for a proposal from each side, but they made clear they believed the trial should be pushed back even more.

“As the leading candidate in the 2024 election, President Trump firmly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution,” his lawyers wrote, adding that Trump wants certain issues be treated as soon as possible. .

“President Trump seeks to timely assert important rights through these proceedings, including his motions to dismiss pursuant to the Presidential Records Act, presidential immunity, and on the basis of selective and vindictive prosecutions for which disclosures and a significant investigation will be necessary,” the filing states. .

His lawyers also argued that the Supreme Court's plans to hear and decide Trump's presidential immunity claims in the federal election interference case could “provide guidance as Your Honor weighs the petition President Trump seeking to dismiss the case based on presidential immunity.” These considerations are relevant as the Court considers the proposed timetables for the remainder of this illegal case.

The legal battle over the immunity claims has already delayed the federal election trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday. The case is now on hold until the Supreme Court rules on the immunity dispute, and it said this week it would not hear arguments until the week of April 22.

The Georgia election case could also be delayed. Arguments are scheduled for Friday afternoon over whether Willis should be disqualified from the case because of an alleged conflict of interest involving the special prosecutor she appointed to the case.

That leaves only one of Trump's four looming criminal trials with a firm start date, the Manhattan district attorney's case alleging that Trump falsified business records to conceal hush money payments. The trial is scheduled to take place on March 25. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case and has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump was indicted in the documents case in June for misleading federal investigators into keeping sensitive documents that he knew were still classified after he left the White House. He later faced additional charges, alleging he attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

