Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Inspects President's Office at IKN, Development Progress Reaches 74 Percent





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly inspected the construction progress of the presidential office in the Archipelago Capital Region (IKN), East Kalimantan, Friday (03/01/2024). President Jokowi has controlled infrastructure development, which now stands at 74 percent. Director General (Dirjen) Cipta Karya of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Diana Kusumastuti, revealed that the construction of the main structure of the building has been completed. Now his party is focusing on installing the steel and wing blades of the Garuda, which are an important part of the construction. “Currently, these blades have been installed 1,282 out of 4,650, or about a third. “And we hope that the wings of the Garuda bird will be finished by the end of March,” Diana said. Apart from this, Diana highlighted the importance of building an eco-friendly and smart presidential office, in addition to building the interior. Diana hopes that the President's Office at IKN can be completed and functional in June to be used for the 79th Indonesian Independence Commemoration Ceremony. Despite several obstacles, including logistics and installing the steel and blades, Diana remains optimistic that construction will be completed on time. “I'm still optimistic that it will be finished and functional, but later there will still be small additions, perhaps for the landscape,” he said. The new Office of the President should become an icon of the capital of the archipelago, notably with the Garuda bird which is a symbol of the infrastructure in the center of the city of the archipelago. “The Garuda bird here also has broad wings, it is in the middle of the archipelago city and it will be in the highest place, so this is what we expected as an icon of the capital of the archipelago,” he said. President Jokowi also accompanied Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. , and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Also present were IKN Authority Head Bambang Susantono, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) Wiranto, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto and IKN Development Curator Ridwan Kamil. (US/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-tinjau-kantor-presiden-di-ikn-progres-pembangunan-capai-74-persen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos