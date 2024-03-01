Pakistan's newly elected assembly meets amid pro-Imran Khan protests – World News





Pakistan's newly elected lower house of parliament met for the first time on Thursday with lawmakers taking the oath of office amid protests in the House hall by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) party, backed by Khan, claims the February 8 national elections were rigged against him and has called for an audit of the elections. No party obtained a majority.

Khan-backed candidates won the most seats, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed to an alliance to form a coalition government.

“Who will save Pakistan? Imran Khan, Imran Khan! his supporters chanted as lawmakers, including Prime Minister-in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif, signed the register of members of the National Assembly.

A SIC member held up a poster reading “Free Imran Khan” as he walked towards the speaker’s dais to sign.

SIC's Omar Ayub, Khan's candidate for prime minister, told reporters his party would seek the release of the former cricket hero who was convicted in a series of cases and faces more than a decade from prison.

The election of the Prime Minister will take place on March 3, indicates a press release from the Parliament secretariat.

The session took place under tight security after earlier this week the inaugural session of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly, where Khan's supporters will form the government, was marred by the throwing of pens and slippers from some members from the visitors' stands.

A note from the National Assembly media department said passes for the upper galleries were canceled due to security concerns.

Not all members of the 336-member House have been sworn in, with the distribution of 70 seats reserved for women and minorities still awaiting a decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The commission will decide on the allocation of reserved seats to the SIC, which failed to win any seats in the polls but was later joined by Khan's supporters, who won seats as independents. The ECP concluded its hearings on the matter on Wednesday but is yet to issue a decision.

Khan's party was barred from the polls for violating electoral laws and independent candidates are ineligible for reserved seats.

The ECP's decision will not affect the ability of Sharif's alliance to form the government, but additional seats will be essential for the minority government's ability to pass crucial legislation and also to contain the SIC's opposition.

