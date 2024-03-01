On the US-Mexico border, Biden and Trump attempt to use immigration to their electoral advantage





BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) On the banks of the same Rio Grande but 300 miles apart, President Joe Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump inspected the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday and argued remotely to find out who was responsible for the country's immigration breakdown. system and how to fix it.

Immigration has become a central issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is expected to be a rematch between Biden and Trump, and each seeks to use border issues to their own political advantage.

Their routes were remarkably similar: They arrived in Texas a half hour apart. Each chose an optimal location from which to make their point, received a briefing on operations and issues, walked along the brush beside the Rio Grande, and spoke directly to the audience. Their remarks even overlapped a little in time.

But that’s where the parallels end.

Biden sought to highlight the need for a bipartisan border security bill that was rejected by Republicans at Trump's behest, and bluntly asked the Republican frontrunner to join him in supporting a push for Congress in favor of more funding and tighter restrictions.

Here's what I would say to Mr. Trump, Biden said. Instead of playing politics on this issue, join me, or I will join you in telling Congress to pass this bill. You know and I know that this is the strongest, strongest, most effective border security bill this country has ever seen.

Biden visited the Rio Grande Valley town of Brownsville, which for nine years was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The numbers have fallen in recent months, which officials blame in part on Mexico beefing up its own security at its borders. The visit was a nod to how the Biden administration views migration: as a regional and global issue, not just a U.S. problem.

The president walked along the Rio Grande and received a lengthy briefing from Homeland Security officials, who spoke candidly about what they needed to do their jobs effectively—in short, more money to hire more people. agents along the border and to use it throughout the asylum process to help. eliminate massive backlogs.

I want the American people to know what he's trying to do, Biden said. We cannot afford not to.

Trump simply blamed Biden.

He traveled to Eagle Pass, about 325 miles northwest of Brownsville, in the corridor that currently sees the highest number of migrant crossings. He met with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas National Guard troops who commandeered a local park and installed barbed wire fencing along the river to prevent migrants from crossing illegally. The park became a Republican symbol of defiance against the federal government.

It's like a war, Trump said.

Looking out at the river through the barbed wire, Trump raised his fist, saluted and shouted at the people on the Mexican side, who responded. He then said migrants arriving at the border were criminals and some were terrorists, a twisted version of accusations he often used during the 2016 campaign. This time, he began exploiting the rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to claim that migrants are poisoning the blood of America.

They're being allowed into our country and it's horrible, Trump said. It's horrible.

Trump also addressed the recent killing of a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia. The suspect is a Venezuelan migrant.

Crooked Joe has the blood of countless innocent victims, Trump said. There are so many stories to tell, so many horrible stories.

Despite Trump's claims, numerous studies have shown that immigrants are less attracted to violent crime than native-born citizens. A report released by the National Academy of Sciences, based on Texas Department of Public Safety data from 2012 to 2018, says native-born U.S. residents were more than twice as likely to be arrested for crimes violent than people living illegally in the country.

While politicians traded barbs over who was to blame, migrants still made the dangerous journey to the United States. Trump stood at a concrete boat ramp where, the day before, a man had been pulled from the river and drowned while trying to cross. In Brownsville, where Biden was speaking, a group of migrants had crossed the border illegally overnight.

Across the border from Brownsville, in Matamoros, makeshift shelters dot the ground for migrants hoping to come to the United States

I'm doing this trip completely alone, I've been doing this trip for about six months and the only important thing I have in my life is my mother, my little sister and no one else, said Joseph Elin Gutierrez Castillo, a Nicaraguan migrant , in Spanish. With God's favor, everything will be fine.

The number of people crossing the U.S. border illegally has been increasing for years, for reasons including climate change, wars and unrest in other countries, the economy, and cartels that view migration as a cash cow .

Migrants seek asylum, whether they arrive illegally or via ports of entry; in some cases they are turned away due to current policies, but many families are allowed into the United States, where they often wait years for a court date to determine whether they can stay.

The administration's approach has been to pair border enforcement with increasing legal pathways for migrants, designed to incentivize people to arrive by plane with sponsors, not illegally walk to the border . The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has far exceeded the capacity of an immigration system that has not been substantially updated in decades.

Arrests for illegal crossings halved in January, but reached record levels in December.

Since the president last visited the border a year ago, the immigration debate in Washington has shifted further to the right, with Democrats increasingly eager to pass border restrictions, now that migrants are sleeping in police stations and airplane hangars in major American cities without authorization. ability to work legally.

During bipartisan discussions over the deal that would have boosted migrant access and funded the immigration and enforcement court, Biden himself said he would be willing to close the border right now , if the agreement was adopted.

The talks looked promising for a while. But Trump, who did not want to give Biden a political victory on one of his key campaign issues, convinced Republicans to end the deal. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., declared the deal dead on arrival.

Republicans say Biden has the power he needs to solve the problem, but absent legislative action, any major policy changes risk being challenged or held up in court. Under Trump, too, radical new policies have often been curbed or stopped by the courts.

Among voters, concerns about immigration are rising on both sides of the political divide, which could be particularly problematic for Biden.

According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in January, the share of voters concerned about immigration increased to 35% from 27% last year. Fifty-five percent of Republicans say the government should focus on immigration in 2024, while 22 percent of Democrats see immigration as a priority. This represents an increase of 45% and 14% respectively compared to December 2022.

Trump has outlined updated immigration proposals that would mark a dramatic escalation of the approach he used in office and that has sparked concern from civil rights activists and numerous legal challenges.

Some of these include reviving and extending a travel ban, imposing ideological controls on migrants, terminating all work permits, and removing funding for housing and transportation for people who are in the country illegally.

___

Associated Press writers Valerie Gonzalez in Brownsville, Texas, Alexis Triboulard in Mexico and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.

