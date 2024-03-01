Why the Global South should be wary of Xi Jinping’s attempt to become its “champion”





Xi Jinping's pro-South rhetoric ultimately serves as a means to consolidate power, not only for himself, but also for China as a whole.

In the complex landscape of global politics, the rise of Xi Jinping, China's supreme leader, has been accompanied by a series of titles. From being hailed as the “President of Everything” to the endearing nickname “Xi Dada,” meaning “Uncle Xi” or “Great Xi” in Chinese, Jinping has amassed a collection of epithets that reflect his vast influence in China and beyond. The love of titles However, Jinping's appetite for titles is far from satiated. His latest adventure? To claim the role of “Champion of the Global South”. This ambition has not gone unnoticed, particularly by countries like India, which have long positioned themselves as defenders of the interests of the South. Recently, Jinping hosted Sierra Leone's leader in Beijing, a rare event given Jinping's rare meetings with foreign dignitaries. During their meeting, Jinping expressed China's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African countries, emphasizing mutual support and friendly collaboration to address global challenges. The importance of Jinping's action in Sierra Leone goes beyond simple diplomatic gestures. This underscores China's strategic pivot to the South, a move with serious implications for the existing world order. Jinping's narrative emphasizes China's role as a natural ally of developing countries, advocating equality and mutual respect among all countries. But what is driving China's sudden focus on the Global South? Jinping sees this as fertile ground for expanding Chinese influence and challenging Western hegemony. His rhetoric not only emphasizes cooperation, but also criticizes Western institutions, condemning unilateral actions and advocating for a more inclusive global framework. China's fixation on the countries of the South Interestingly, China's new interest in the Global South reflects initiatives championed by India. Last year, India hosted summits highlighting the urgent need to tackle global inequality and reform outdated multilateral systems. India's proactive stance underlines its commitment to representing the interests of developing countries on the global stage. However, while China's rhetoric echoes India's, its approach diverges significantly. While India seeks to reform existing institutions, China advocates for alternative systems that it can control – an approach exemplified by initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership . Critics argue that China's alternative systems concentrate power in the hands of a single actor, undermining principles of equality and inclusion. Although Western-led institutions undoubtedly need reform, China's proposed alternatives raise concerns about the consolidation of power and the erosion of democratic values. For the countries of the South, the Jinping campaign represents a double-edged sword. Although China offers promises of cooperation and development, its quest for greater influence carries inherent risks. Jinping's pro-South rhetoric ultimately serves as a means to consolidate power, not only for himself, but also for China as a whole. As the world watches Jinping's rise, countries in the North and South alike must remain vigilant. Jinping's ambitions signify a seismic shift in global power dynamics, one that merits careful consideration and collective action to secure a future that prioritizes cooperation, equality, and stability on a global scale. worldwide. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost. Read the whole Latest news

