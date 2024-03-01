Trump is appealing an Illinois judge's decision to remove him from the March 19 primary ballot





CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a Cook County judge's decision to remove him from the Illinois primary ballot because of his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump's lawyers have asked the Illinois Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Tracie Porter's ruling that he would be barred from the state's Republican primary election.

Porter ruled that the Illinois State Board of Elections “clearly erred” in January when it allowed Trump to remain on the state's ballot.

The judge ruled that when Trump filed a declaration of candidacy for the Illinois Republican primary on January 4, he “falsely swore” that he was “legally qualified” to run for president again because the Colorado Supreme Court previously ruled that he “engaged in insurrection” in a similar challenge to Trump's eligibility to run for another term.

Trump's name remains on the ballot for now, as Trump's lawyers continue their appeal.

Porter had already suspended his order to remove Trump from the ballot until Friday. Following the Trump campaign's appeal of her decision, she granted a request from Trump's lawyers to stay her order “until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Court of Appeals of Illinois, the First District, the Supreme Court of Illinois, and/or the United States.” Supreme Court.”

Illinois is one of several states questioning whether Trump is disqualified from serving another term as president because of his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and whether his actions that day- are considered an act of insurrection.

The U.S. Supreme Court is already considering a similar case in Colorado, where that state's highest court ruled that Trump was disqualified from serving as president again because of his conduct on January 6.

The case turns on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits public officials sworn to the Constitution from holding government office if they engage in insurrection.

This provision was passed in 1868 to prohibit former Confederates from holding office in the federal government. Yet the law was largely unenforced for the past 150 years and had never been used to disqualify a presidential candidate until the Colorado Supreme Court ruled against Trump in December.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the Colorado case, and most of the justices seemed skeptical that Colorado or any other state could disqualify Trump from participating in the primary elections.

The country's highest court is expected to rule on this issue soon. If the justices rule in Trump's favor, most efforts to stop him from voting in several states — including Illinois, Colorado and Maine — would likely be rejected.

The U.S. Supreme Court also recently agreed to rule on whether Trump has broad immunity from criminal prosecution for acts allegedly committed while he was president after a grand jury federal government indicted him for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller said pending rulings from the nation's highest court make the Cook County judge's decision in the Trump case “absolutely meaningless.”

“This issue is currently being decided by the United States Supreme Court,” Miller said. “They have the two big cases right now – the Colorado one excluding him from the bailout because of the Fourteenth Amendment, and the question of whether or not he has presidential immunity.”

Regardless of how the court battle over the appearance of Trump's name on the ballot in Illinois ends, Trump's delegates to the March 19 ballot have been certified and will be allowed to vote for Trump at the Republican National Convention if they want.

More from CBS News

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and New City News Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/donald-trump-appeal-illinois-primary-ballot-removal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos