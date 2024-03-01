PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on March 1-2: Full schedule





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on March 1-2, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects, including those related to rail, roads and to electricity.

PM Modi will reach Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand around 11 am on Friday. He will participate in a public program to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand.

The state's railway sector is expected to get a major boost as the Prime Minister will launch three new trains. On Friday, PM Modi will also inaugurate the revived Sindri fertilizer factory, run by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, in Jharkhand. This will be the third fertilizer plant to be revived in the country after those in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, according to the PMO. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, CM Champai Soren and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will be present at the event, according to a ministry statement. Besides, he will also dedicate the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra district of Jharkhand to the nation. 3:00 p.m. – Hooghly, West Bengal The PM is scheduled for arrive in West Bengal Friday afternoon. As per his schedule, Prime Minister Modi will stay at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Later, he is expected to address a public rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district and dedicate projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the region. He will also dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure strengthening projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, worth around Rs 1,000 crore. The new port projects will significantly increase the port's productivity by contributing to faster and safer cargo handling and evacuation, according to the official statement. Other projects that will be inaugurated include major railway projects worth around Rs 2,680 crore. March 2, 2024 10:30 a.m. – Nadia, West Bengal On Saturday, he will visit Nadia district to address a public meeting and inaugurate projects in Krishnanagar worth Rs 15,000 crore. Overall, he is all set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in the state, according to an official release from the PMO. “The Prime Minister will return to the state on March 6 to address a rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas,” West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said. 2:30 p.m. – Aurangabad, Bihar As per the official schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar on Saturday afternoon. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the six-lane bridge over the river Ganga which will be developed as part of the Patna Ring Road. “This bridge will be one of the longest river bridges in the country. This project will decongest traffic in Patna city and provide faster and better connectivity between the northern and southern parts of Bihar, thereby promoting socio-economic growth of the entire region,” the statement said. He will also lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna, worth over Rs 200 crore. 5:15 p.m. – Begusarai, Bihar Next, Modi will reach Begusarai and inaugurate several oil and gas sector projects worth around Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country. The projects are spread across the country in various states like Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka as well as the KG basin, according to the PMO. For Bihar, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 13,400 on Saturday. Additionally, PM Modi will also launch 1962 Farmers App, an application that records all the data and information present in the Bharat Pashudhan database, for the farmers of the country. The digital livestock database has been developed under the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM), as per the PMO release.

