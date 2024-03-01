President Joko Widodo lays foundation stone for Telkom smart office development at IKN, Minister of State Enterprises: it will become a telecommunications hub for the archipelago





beritajogja.com (IKN) – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo inaugurated the construction of the Telkom Smart Office (TSO) in the National Capital Region (IKN) North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, Friday ( 01/03/2024). The Telkom Smart Office, which will be built on an area of ​​5,368 square meters, is an effort by PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) to support the acceleration of IKN's development. Telkom Smart Office is ready to accelerate digitalization in the IKN area with the support of digital connectivity, platforms and services. Also Read: Exploring the Beauty and Challenges of Tamarind Bonsai Care: What Are the Pros and Cons? This is in line with Telkom's commitment to accelerate digitalization across Indonesia through digital connectivity, platforms and services, particularly by making IKN a smart city. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo in his speech appreciated and inaugurated the start of the construction of the Telkom Smart Office IKN. “This will strengthen digital connectivity, strengthen digital platforms and strengthen digital services for the archipelago, which we aspire to become a world-class ICT city. And I am sure that if Telkom enters there, it will be easy to get there , becoming a smart city and working on e-government will be much easier. “I believe, Telkom believes,” said Joko Widodo. Also read: Sleman Regent receives the Baznas Awards 2024, what is his work like? Minister of State Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia Erick Thohir said that IKN is a monument to the achievement of an advanced and modern Indonesia. Where state enterprises as agents of development must participate in making this happen, especially in basic infrastructure such as telecommunications, banking, transportation, etc. “Telkom, as a state-owned telecommunications company, has the task of providing reliable, connected connectivity and digital services throughout Indonesia and making IKN the telecommunications hub of the archipelago as soon as possible” , did he declare. Telkom President Director Ririek Adriansyah said digitalization is not only a necessity, but the main catalyst for progress in the national economy. The inauguration of the Telkom Smart Office IKN is a form of support from Telkom to the development of the digital ecosystem in the IKN area. Also read: KKN students in Samigaluh, Kulon Progo and UAD Yogyakarta teach residents to prepare banana nuggets. Here's how! TelkomGroup is strongly committed to supporting the development of IKN with comprehensive digital infrastructure, including digital connectivity, digital platform and digital services. Regarding digital connectivity, Telkom provides reliable connectivity infrastructure with a fiber optic backbone and an extensive access network, based on fixed broadband, Telkomsel 4G and 5G cellular, satellite and WiFi.

