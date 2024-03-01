“It is necessary to promote new energy to resolve internal problems”





The President of China, Xi Jinping, called for efforts to promote the development of new energies to overcome domestic supply problems and further contribute to the global response to climate change. At a meeting with the Communist Party politburo yesterday, Xi said China's energy development faces “certain challenges,” including “huge demand,” supply constraints and “arduous tasks.” of the green transition and low energy consumption”. “The solution to these problems is to forcefully promote the development of new energies,” the president said, emphasizing that the transition to low emissions is also at the center of global initiatives to combat climate change. China, first in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and coal consumption, is investing in the reconversion of the production model and in greater control of the use of fossil fuels, with the aim of reach peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The government intends to expand national wind and solar capacity to at least 1,200 gigawatts by the end of the decade, continued to the results obtained in recent years. In 2021, electricity produced from renewable sources amounted to 2.48 billion kilowatt hours, or 29.8% of the country's total consumption. The installed capacity of wind farms and photovoltaic plants exceeded 300 million kilowatts during the same period. Initiatives in the environmental sustainability sector also continued in 2022. In May, the first power plant powered by solar and ocean energy was commissioned in the eastern province of Zhejiang, which will be able to produce more of one hundred million kilowatt hours of energy. on an annual basis. With an installed capacity of one hundred megawatts, the power plant covers an area of ​​more than 133 hectares in Wenling City and is equipped with 185,000 photovoltaic modules, features useful in reducing annual carbon dioxide emissions by 76,638 tons. The government has also prioritized the development of nuclear energy, authorizing the construction of six new reactors nationally in April 2022. Three nuclear power plants located in as many of the country's coastal provinces – Shandong, Zhejiang and Guangdong – will receive each two new reactors, for a total cost which should amount to 18.7 billion dollars. The reactors installed at two of the power plants, Haiyang and Sanmen, will be pressurized water Cap1000s, based on Westinghouse's Ap1000 reactor technology. China is currently the third country in the world in terms of installed nuclear production capacity (55 gigawatts), after the United States and France; Nevertheless, the atom represents a little more than two percent of the overall installed production capacity. Oil giant Sinopec has also invested in greater environmental sustainability, announcing last June the commissioning of its first green hydrogen plant in Xinjiang. The plant has the capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year using solar energy. The factory is located in Kuqa town and was built with an investment of $414 million. Sinopec also intends to build a 400-kilometer gas pipeline to facilitate the transportation of green hydrogen from Inner Mongolia to Beijing. However, the government has not completely renounced the use of fossil fuels, particularly in the context of energy instability resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Coal production in China's northern Shanxi province exceeded 556 million tonnes in the first five months of 2023, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). According to data from the Central Bank, in 2023, China's green loan balance in local and foreign currencies amounted to a total of $4.23 trillion, up 36.5% year-on-year. The growth rate was 26.4 percentage points higher than all other forms of loans provided last year. Of the total, 63.7 percent of the funding went to projects focused on reducing carbon emissions. The balance of green loans for infrastructure improvements reached $1.807 billion (+33.2 percent year-on-year), while those dedicated to renewable energy reached $1.112 billion (+38.5 percent) . Also read other news on new news Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on Nova News social networks on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram

