IHC to act on Imran's pleas, even if prosecutor not named – Pakistan





March 5 is set for the hearing of the appeal in the encryption case; Qureshi requests suspension of his sentence. PTI says CJP cannot be fair in Imran-related cases

ISLAMABAD: Disturbed by the prosecution's response to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeals against his conviction in the encryption and Toshakhana cases, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to appoint prosecutors before the next court date.

The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed hearing on the appeals against the conviction of Mr Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case encryption.

Advocate Salman Safdar, lawyer of the former prime minister, informed the court that Mr. Qureshi had filed an application for suspension of his sentence.

The directive to the government came as Deputy Attorney General Azmat Tarar informed the court that the appointment of two special prosecutors from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not been finalized as the process was still ongoing.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed his displeasure and remarked that the court would not be bothered if the prosecutors were not appointed before March 5, the date of the next hearing.

Justice Aurangzeb told Mr. Tarar: You represent the state. You should take notes and share them with the prosecution while the court continues the hearing.

Lawyer Safdar drew the court's attention to the speed of Mr Khan's trial, saying the prosecution presented 25 witnesses before the judge in a single day while the trial court recorded their testimonies until midnight.

He pointed out that the judge had moved the court to a secret location where the prosecution and the judge were playing a match together.

Chief Justice Farooq observed that as the hearing on the appeals has already been fixed, the lawyer will be able to elaborate his arguments at length on the same date and the court will consider the matter accordingly.

While dictating the agenda, Justice Farooq said: The conduct of the State/respondent is not prompt and is not appreciated.

The court ordered the state to complete the process of appointing the prosecutor before the next court date.

The bench then considered appeals by Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, against their convictions in the Toshakhana case.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the couple's lawyer, argued that this case was even more serious as the judge had removed the right of cross-examination in this case.

NAB Deputy Public Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool Shah informed the court that special public prosecutor Amjad Sohail was not available due to the death of a relative.

He suggested the hearing could be adjourned until March 11.

Justice Farooq reminded him that it is the judiciary that plans and regulates the hearing.

Lawyer Safdar said Mr Khan, his wife and Mr Qureshi had also filed applications seeking suspension of their sentence and conviction.

Justice Aurangzeb noted that the IHC had already decided the matter related to suspension of conviction and the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

We have already fixed a short date for the appeals, if you want us to take up the motions for stay of conviction, then we will adjourn the hearing sine die, the judge remarked.

Lawyer Zafar, however, requested the court to hear the appeals.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned to March 5.

Iddate affair

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand allowed appeals by Mr Khan and Bushra Bibis against their convictions in the Iddat case.

The judge issued notices to complainant Khawar Farid Maneka and adjourned the hearing to March 11.

Salman Akram Raja, lawyer for the PTI founder, argued that Mr Khan married Bushra Bibi 70 days after the latter's divorce from Mr Maneka. He said the filing of a complaint by Mr Maneka after a gap of six years was an afterthought.

He added that the trial court neglected legal provisions and religious principles in convicting them in this case.

Complaint against CJP

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen recalled that a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had pointed out in 2021 that Justice Qazi Faez Isa had prejudiced against the former Prime Minister and, therefore, felt that he should not hear the cases involving Mr Khan.

Mr Shaheen said the PTI leadership was of the view that Justice Isa could not be fair now and should recuse himself from cases related to Mr Khan.

Published in Dawn, March 1, 2024

