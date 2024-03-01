JMM means kar ke khao jam, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the foundation stone laying and inauguration of several development projects at Sindri in Dhanbad district on Friday. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress party, calling them anti-poor and anti-development. Mr. Modi also called the JMM and Congress corrupt parties that believe in nepotism and appeasement politics.

Mr Modi made the remarks at a rally in Dhanbad after inaugurating several projects in Sindri. He reiterated that a single sound is audible wherever itsAbki Baar 400 Saa Paar (more than 400 places this time).

The only motivation of the BJP is rapid development, but the Congress and its allied partners are the biggest enemy of development. Congress is corrupt and the JMM meansEat jam[Eat as much as one can]. Extortion has increased and due to appeasement policies, infiltration has also increased in Jharkhand. JMM and Congress are only concerned with filling their coffers. They looted the people of Jharkhand and created mountains of benami properties for themselves, Mr. Modi alleged.

Without naming Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu who was making headlines following the recovery of $350 million in cash from his premises, Mr. Modi said he had never seen such a huge amount of money from all his life.

Wads of banknotes were being recovered; I have never seen such a huge amount of money. I have seen a mountain of coal, but I have never seen a mountain of bank notes. This money belongs to the poor tribe of Jharkhand. It was the people's money that was looted. Do you accept if someone takes your money? Strict action should be taken against these people and put behind bars. The people's money that was looted must be returned, Mr. Modi added.

Sharing the dais with Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi and other BJP leaders, Mr. Modi pointed out that when he takes action against corrupt people, they run away investigation.

He accused the JMM and Congress of always using Jharkhand as a vote bank and that both these parties only think about their own family but Modi is working for the future of every Indian and their children.

JMM is run by only one family member, they think of their own children, not yours, Modi joked.

The future of your children is my guarantee and the country trusts in Modi’s guarantee. The Congress and JMM are against development and against the people. They have no vision. The more mud they throw at us, the more the lotuses will bloom, Mr. Modi said.

He promised that he would develop Jharkhand calling it the Modi Guarantee.

When others' hope disappears, Modi's guarantee begins. Deoghar Airport and AIIMS started in Jharkhand. 100% electrification of railways was achieved and three Vande Bharat trains were given to Jharkhand. All this work has not even been done in the last 100 years, Mr. Modi said.

He also said that whenever he made a policy aimed at the welfare of the people, the Indian bloc partners always created obstacles, especially in the free grain program for the poor.

Finally, Mr. Modi asked everyone to raise the slogan of Jai Bharat Mata Ki (Hello Mother India). In a veiled remark addressed to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mr. Modi added that the chant should be heard by people in jail.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi dedicated development projects worth 36,000 crores for Jharkhand, besides dedicating a revived Sindri fertilizer plant, monitored by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited.

The plant is expected to produce around 12.7 lakh tons per year in the country.

I had committed to starting the factory, it was a guarantee from Modi, and today the guarantee has been fulfilled. I had laid the foundation stone of this factory in 2018, Mr. Modi said.

He said the opening of the Sindri factory also opened up employment opportunities for thousands of youths.

Today, the production of urea in our country reaches 360 LMT per year. When we formed the government, urea production was 225 LMT per year. We were dependent on imports but I had decided to make our country self-reliant. In the last 10 years, urea production has reached 360 LMT per year, Mr. Modi said.

He also flagged off Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, long distance goods train from Shivpur railway station as well as MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar on daily basis.