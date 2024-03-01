Australia must promote stability and trade in Southeast Asia, rather than promoting values ​​and rivalries

The racial legacy, Australia's occasional indifference to its neighbors (apart from often raucous holidays to Bali and Phuket) and the virtual absence of our companies investing in countries that have long been greedy foreign capital and technology have all been undercurrents in the relationship in recent years. decades.

And there's the tragicomic legacy of John Howard and the idea of ​​Australia acting as Washington's deputy sheriff in the region.

In 1998, just after his government's intervention in East Timor, a journalist asked Howard if Australia was America's deputy global policeman. Howard agreed, with the caveat: In the area.

A creative writer to The bulletin The magazine replaced the sheriff with the policeman, and the legend was born. Howard's stubborn refusal to disavow this phrase for several days, even though he had never said it, meant that it stuck.

Anglosphere first, second and third

A quarter of a century later, it is irritating that regional politicians continue to quote the deputy sheriff's line, even if they do so simply to harass their Australian interlocutors.

But perceptions, once defined, can be difficult to change.

The AUKUS announcement and the secrecy surrounding it have fueled a sense that the United States, and even the Anglosphere, comes first, second and third in Australian calculations, with Southeast Asia secondary .

This is neither true nor fair. Australia maintains deep and enduring diplomatic and defense ties with many countries in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Whatever one thinks of AUKUS, Australia has the right to make whatever security arrangements it deems to be in its national interest. But we should not be under any illusions that such decisions are made in a vacuum.

Three years after its announcement, AUKUS is widely accepted, even adopted, in most Southeast Asian countries. The pockets of concern that remain, however, are of local origin and are not the product of Beijing's vociferous campaign against the deal.

But AUKUS effectively fuels a divide in perceptions between Australia's national security community and much of the regional leadership and bureaucracy.

Focus on stability

Australians tend to view China's rise and assertive behavior as the main destabilizing factor in the region. However, in much of Southeast Asia, leaders blame not so much China as competition between the United States and China.

If Australia views competition in Asia as a matter of big, bad China, regional nations will publicly avoid the conversation. If we focus on stability, they will engage.

In superpower competition, Beijing has a history of casting Washington in the role of provocateur on hot spots like Taiwan, rather than the other way around.

Hence the campaign led by Canberra, alongside Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore, urging Joe Biden and his cabinet members to seek out their Chinese counterparts over the past year.

Warmongering Republicans have called the meetings a zombie engagement. Asian leaders and Canberra praised them for easing tensions, albeit temporarily.

There is a second trap that Australia should be careful not to fall into in Southeast Asia, which divides the region, and indeed the world, between democracies and autocracies.

I almost fell off my chair when the then Foreign Minister Marise Payne tweeted that Australia shared values ​​with Vietnam.

We certainly live in an age of strongman politics, but strongmen not only rule over authoritarian states, like China and Russia; they also wield a big stick in democracies, such as in the United States (Donald Trump), India (Narendra Modi) and Indonesia (Prabowo Subianto).

Each country has its own dynamics, but Southeast Asia's leaders, almost all men (there are few women), are not guided by doctrine.

This is not just an Asian phenomenon. Increasingly, it is global. Like Alan Beattie, Financial Times, Note: Many low- and middle-income countries are transactional rather than ideological, recognizing neither allies nor enemies, only trading partners.

This can be confusing for countries like Australia, as we look for friends to balance China.

It is true that Australia, under the Coalition and Labor governments, has developed excellent ties with Vietnam, but we have built those relationships on shared interests, not values.

After all, Vietnam is governed by an unabashedly communist party that maintains strong, fraternal ties with its larger sister organization to the north in China.

There will be many more Australia-ASEAN summits before 2040. But these summits alone will not be enough to cement Australia in our near north, not only as a friend but also as an economic, trade and of security.