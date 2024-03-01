Rand Paul's office decides to stop the sale of F-16s to Turkey for $23 billion





Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) plans to force a vote today on A resolution it would ban the sale of F-16 fighter jets and other military supplies to Turkey, a $23 billion program that the Biden administration approved last month. Paul's opposition to the sale is the result of concerns about Ankara's record of alleged human rights abuses domestically, and what Paul considers destabilizing and dangerous behavior in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, as well as a tendency to act against the State of Israel. American law and interests. The senator first introduced the resolution on February 7. The Turkish president praised Hamas as a liberation group, the Turkish army fired on our troops in Syria, and Turkish police imprisoned those who dare criticize the leader. That doesn't sound like the actions of an ally deserving of US firepower worth $23 billion, Paul said in a statement provided to RS. As three Cato Institute scholars explained in an opinion piece late last year, Washington continued to send valuable aid to Turkey while squandering whatever leverage it had in the relationship. The United States will continue to send weapons and security assistance to its NATO ally, partly in the hope that these assurances and arms sales will give it leverage on Turkey. wrote Jordan Cohen, Jonathan Ellis Allen and Nardine Mosaad. Unfortunately, U.S. support for Turkey has the opposite effect of providing leverage and, at the same time, harms U.S. security while destabilizing a region that Washington seems incapable of ignoring. The State Department announcement the $23 billion sale of 40 F-16s, as well as the tools needed to modernize the 79 fighter jets in its current fleet, after 20 months of negotiations focused on welcoming Sweden into NATO. While the Biden administration said In July 2023, announcing it would proceed with the sale following signals from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would approve Sweden's membership, Congress demanded more concrete steps before greenlighting the sale . In January, Erdogan signed the documents that officially ratified Sweden's membership in NATO. That daythe State Department informed Congress that it had approved the sale. The Hungarian parliament, the last holdout against Stockholm's imminent admission to NATO, voted in favor of Stockholm joining NATO. approve their membership on Monday. In the past, other senators have expressed concern about Erdogan's authoritarian tendencies and Turkey's foreign policy. My approval of the Turkish request to purchase F-16 aircraft is contingent on Turkish approval of Sweden's membership in NATO. But make no mistake: This is not a decision I made lightly, said Ben Cardin (D-Mary.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in January. While Turkey plays a vital role in the region as a NATO ally, there is an urgent need to improve its human rights record, including unjustly imprisoning journalists and society leaders civil war, improving cooperation to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, and on lowering the temperature in its rhetoric on the Middle East, Cardin added. Congress has Never successfully used a joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed arms sale. Passage of such a measure would require passing both houses of Congress and securing a veto-proof majority in the Senate. Information gathered when the State Department announced the deal in January indicated there was not enough support in Congress to block the deal.

